Updates From the Dungeons & Dragons Movie, Riverdale, and More

Has Marvel’s Blade movie found its new director? New set photos from The Penguin tease Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone. Plus, a Lucifer star joins The Walking Dead: Dead City, and what’s coming on Wolf Pack. Spoilers, ho!

The Freshening

Deadline reports John Boyega is attached to star in The Freshening, an upcoming “sci-fi romance” from producers Ali Wong, Adam McKay and Birds of Prey director, Cathy Yan. Inspired by a short story from Rachel Khong, the film is said to be set “in near future where tensions over race and gender have reached a violent extreme and the U.S. government institutes a public health initiative known as ‘The Freshening.” Under the new mandate, “every American receives an injection after which everyone only sees others as the same race and gender as themselves.” However, a new street drug “hits the scene, promising a chance to see the world as it really is, and newly met Sam and Reese (Boyega) must decide whether to disrupt the ‘freshened’ world.”

Blade

According to a new report from The Cosmic Circus, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star is Born, The Whale) has been hired film the MCU’s Blade.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Paramount has released character posters and a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

if red swarovski crystals was a villain in an uproarious adventure comedy… #DaisyHead #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/sbnQ3D8bNl — Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@DnDMovie) March 7, 2023

Scream VI

The “final” trailer for Scream VI goes heavy on pull quotes from early reviews.

The Lake

We also have a new trailer for the Thai monster movie, The Lake.

The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne

Deadline reports Lesley Ann-Brandt (Lucifer) will play a character named Pearl Thorne in six episodes of the currently untitled Walking Dead spinoff focusing on Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The Penguin

Additional photos from the set of The Penguin reveal our first look at Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone.

First look at Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, from the Penguin set! pic.twitter.com/8X0lBxcEVm — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 7, 2023

New pics!

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti on the set of ‘The Penguin’ series, a spin-off of ‘The Batman’

Colin Farrell as Oz

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

March 6, 2023#ColinFarrell #ThePenguin pic.twitter.com/99KebyXxH0 — Colin Farrell Updates💚🤍🧡Fan Page (@CFarrellUpdates) March 7, 2023

The Ark

The crew discover “they’re not alone in space” in the synopsis for The Ark’s March 15 episode, “A Slow Death is Worse.”

The crew discover they’re not alone in space and learn more about where they came from.

[Spoiler TV]

Quantum Leap

Elsewhere, Ben leaps into the body of a young woman confined to a 1950’s psychiatric facility in the synopsis for “Ben, Interrupted.”

When Ben lands in a 1950s psychiatric institution, he must engineer a daring escape for a young woman unjustly committed by her husband. The team is shocked to learn the identity of a mole in Quantum Headquarters.

[Spoiler TV]

Wolf Pack

Spoiler TV has photos from “Lion’s Breath,” this week’s episode of Wolf Pack. More at the link.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Riverdale

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Skip, Hop and Thump!” — the first two episodes of Riverdale’s final season. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Schmigadoon!

Finally, Schmigadoon! returns for an elaborate Chicago parody this April 5 on Apple TV+.

