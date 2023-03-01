Updates From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros Movie, and More

Dune spinoff Sisterhood has hit some major problems. Get a look at Picard and Crusher together in new images from Star Trek: Picard. Star Wars: The Acolyte finds itself some new directors. Plus, what’s coming on Quantum Leap. Spoilers get!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to THR, actor Karan Soni (Deadpool, Deadpool 2) has been cast as Pavitr Prabhakar, a.k.a. Spider-Man India, in Across the Spider-Verse.

Divinity

Variety reports Utopia and Sumerian have acquired the distribution rights to Divinity, the new sci-fi thriller from director Eddie Alcazar and producer Steven Soderbergh. Starring Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Michael O’Hearn, Karrueche Tran, Emily Willis, Scott Bakula, and Bella Thorne, the story is set “in an otherworldly human existence, where the creation of a groundbreaking immortality serum named ‘Divinity’ is wreaking havoc. Jaxxon Pierce, the creator’s son (Dorff), now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream, and society on the barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug. However, when two mysterious brothers arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita, everyone will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality.” Utopia is reportedly planning a theatrical release this fall.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

According to the film’s official Twitter, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will now premiere two days early on April 5.

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28. pic.twitter.com/CjlikfC3cu — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 28, 2023

Knights of the Zodiac

The live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie has a new poster.

Acidman

Thomas Hayden Church plays a UFO hunter determined to make first contact in the trailer for Acidman, available on demand March 31.

Last Sentinel

Set in a future where rising sea levels have left only two feuding continents above water, Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann, Lucien Laviscount, and Martin McCann maintain an abandoned, oceanic military outpost in the trailer for Last Sentinel.

The Santa Clauses

Deadline reports Gabriel Iglesias has joined the cast of The Santa Clauses’ second season as Kris Kringle, “the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland. Sweet, happy, and perpetually optimistic, Kris is a warm, generous soul who is determined to keep his struggling theme park afloat. However, his belief in Santa and love for all things Christmas may not be enough.”

Dune: The Sisterhood

According to ComicBook, both director Jonah Renck and actress Shirley Henderson have exited Dune: The Sisterhood following the departure of former showrunner Diane Ademu-John. In light of these changes, “the series is now expected to undergo a hiatus” with some reports indicating the delay “could be up to seven months.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

During a recent interview with Deadline, The Mandalorian co-producer Rick Famuyiwa discussed the absence of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune in season three.

Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and Jon (Favreau) took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters – Din Djarin and Grogu- so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.

In the same interview, co-producer Dave Filoni echoed his statements, adding:

It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it. Many characters are fighting for their screen time, we’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that. Now season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. (There’s) different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan, (who) take a lot more prominence which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Meanwhile, ComicBook has word Kogonada (After Yang) and Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil) are attached to direct episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte for Disney+.

Star Trek: Picard

Spoiler TV has photos from “Seventeen Seconds,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Paramount

Photo: Paramount

Photo: Paramount

Fantasy Island

Spoiler TV also has photos from Fantasy Island’s upcoming medieval fantasy episode, “Gwenivere of Glendale.” More at the link.

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Dead Ringers

Amazon has released a new poster and teaser for the Dead Ringers TV series starring Rachel Weisz.

Quantum Leap

Finally, Brandon Routh guest-stars in the trailer for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

While you’re here, why not check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to what’s streaming this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge and more. We’ve also got one for all the good movies coming out in 2023 if that’s more your thing.