All the Upcoming Video Game Movies and TV Shows to Look Forward to, Now That TLOU Is Over

While video game movies are often… a bit bad, video game TV shows typically hold up quite well. Here are all the upcoming video game movies and TV shows that we know about.

Some of these upcoming TV and movie video game adaptions have been in the works for a long time now, while others were announced relatively recently. Let’s get started.

Upcoming video game movies

To start off, below you’ll find a list of upcoming video game movies, with TV shows further down. We’ve filtered out most of the announced movies that haven’t been spoken about for some years, along with the ones that we don’t have solid details on.

Bioshock

First on our list is the Bioshock film. In the works at Netflix, the film will borrow from the Bioshock universe, although we don’t know what dark setting it’ll focus on (either the underwater 1960s city of Rapture or Columbia, the 1910s city in the clouds). Supposedly, Netflix wants to create a cinematic universe, but we’re not sure what that could even look like. Francis Lawrence, the director of The Hunger Games, has reportedly come on board.

Borderlands

The last we heard of the Borderlands film, it had wrapped up filming back in June 2021. Set on planet Pandora, about treasure hunters called “Vault Hunters”, the games centre around a cast of strong characters with a comedic tone. These characters will be played by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu. Although a trailer hasn’t dropped yet, we’re excited to see it (though it certainly has been a while since we’ve heard anything). Apparently, it’ll look like the games. Eli Roth (The House with a Clock in Its Walls) is the director.

Death Stranding

A movie adaption of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is in development, as reported in December 2022. Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios are teaming up for the adaption, with a goal of being “intimate and grounded”, according to Hammerhead Studios’ Alex Lebovici.

Detective Pikachu 2

After years of rumours, Detective Pikachu 2 may finally be going ahead. It’d be a sequel to the 2019 Detective Pikachu, and according to IGN, Jonathan Krisel is in talks to direct the film.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The terrifying game series is supposedly getting a movie adaptation. Five Nights at Freddy’s is about a group of animatronic robots that go rogue in a pizzeria, loosely based on if the Chuck-E-Cheese robot liked to bite people. Recently, set photos for the production apparently leaked on Twitter, meanwhile, Markiplier (a YouTuber/Twitch streamer who played Five Nights at Freddy’s when it first came out) “can’t say anything” about if he’s appearing or not.

Sign all set up pic.twitter.com/3o7gnzovuK — Ⓐsh @ Twst Book 7 spoilers! (@Kuronuma_Aoba) February 24, 2023

Gran Turismo

A movie adaptation of the PlayStation-exclusive racing series is being adapted for the big screen. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film, with David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou set to star. It’s expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Ghost of Tsushima

Announced in 2021, the Ghost of Tsushima movie is in the works at Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. Deadline reports that Chad Stahelski (John Wick) will direct the film, however, the film is reportedly stuck in a business “flux” (though a script is ready). Ghost of Tsushima is about a Samurai named Jin, fighting off the Mongolian invasion of the Japanese island of Tsushima in 1274.

Metal Gear Solid

In March 2022, we received an update on the Metal Gear Solid film, from Moon Knight, Dune and Star Wars star Oscar Isaac. Supposedly the stealth and espionage series is still being adapted for film (according to an update from October 2022), with Isaac playing the main character (Solid Snake). Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) is set to direct the film.

Oscar Isaac, Solid Snake himself, told IGN “We’re climbing through air ducts, we’re looking for the story [of the Metal Gear Solid movie]." https://t.co/BDe0xdQ2n2 pic.twitter.com/Y7hOJieK0K — IGN (@IGN) March 23, 2022

Minecraft

Yes, a Minecraft movie. This film was supposed to release in early March 2022, but this never happened. For a long time, there was radio silence on Minecraft, a film about a super-famous game in which you survive and build things in a pixelated world. The last we heard about the film was in April 2022, with The Hollywood Reporter writing that the film is back on the menu from Warner Bros, with Jason Momoa playing a role. Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) will direct the live-action film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Yup, a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is in development, after the success of the first two films. It’s expected to debut in 2024, with Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Idris Elba (Knuckles) and Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails) expected to return, though Jim Carrey may not return as Doctor Robotnik. Jeff Fowler is expected to direct.

Super Mario Bros.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is entirely animated by Illumination, the studio responsible for Despicable Me, with Chris Pratt voicing the Italian plumber. It’s about what you’d expect – gaming’s most famous protagonist, hopping through the Mushroom Kingdom and saving it from the evil King Bowser. It’s set to release on April 5, 2023.

Upcoming video game TV shows

Like the list of upcoming video game movies before it, the below video game TV shows are expected to release sometime in the future. We’ve excluded shows that appear to be in development hell or haven’t had anything said about them in a long while.

Arcane (Season 2)

Netflix and Riot Games’ Arcane (a TV adaptation of League of Legends) has been renewed for a second season, though we sparsely know many details.

Assassin’s Creed

Yup, there’s an Assassin’s Creed series in the works at Netflix. We don’t know a whole lot about it beyond a teaser, but we do know that the original writer has left the project.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Netflix is producing a spin-off to its Castlevania series, following a new generation of the Belmonts set during the French Revolution.

Fallout

A Fallout adaption is in the works for Amazon Prime Video. Hell yeah, the post-apocalyptic RPG about a futuristic and nuked-to-hell 1960s America is getting a TV show. We don’t know when this show is dropping, but it’s expected to air in either 2023 or 2024.

God of War

An adaptation of God of War on PlayStation, this movie will follow Kratos through the mythic realms of Gods, however, we don’t yet know a plot, nor what realms will be included (for example, Norse and Greek, as previously explored). Cory Barlog, the director of God of War (2016), is on board as a producer. It’s being made for Amazon Prime Video.

truly amazing, humbling and inspiring work that fills me with joy + happiness for all who made it.



and no small amount of pressure, frustration and a wee bit of jealousy that it is SO FUCKING GOOD.



seriously, what they are achieving is god damn MONUMENTAL. so proud of them.❤️ — cory barlog (@corybarlog) March 1, 2023

Halo (Season 2)

A second season of Paramount’s Halo has been ordered, following Master Chief in his battle against The Covenant. David Wiener will be the showrunner for season two.

Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation

Reportedly called Horizon 2074, this show is set to adapt PlayStation-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, which pits Nora hunter Aloy against gigantic robotic dinosaurs in a world far into the future. It’s being produced for Netflix.

It Takes Two

The developer of It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios, was previously in talks to adapt the game for either film or TV, though we haven’t heard much about this since April 2022.

Alan Wake

An adaptation of Remedy’s Alan Wake is in the works at AMC, following the namesake novelist as he experiences his own waking nightmare. We don’t know all that much about the show just yet.

The Division

Netflix is adapting The Division for streaming. Set in a post-apocalyptic world centred around special agents, the show will be produced by the director of Deadpool 2 (David Leitch). A release window hasn’t been specified, but Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain will star.

The Last of Us (Season 2)

HBO’s The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season, although it’s early days and we don’t have many details just yet (although it may adapt Part 2).

The Witcher (Season 3)

Netflix’s The Witcher is returning for a third season, however, this’ll be the last season where Henry Cavill plays the leading role of Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to replace him.

Splinter Cell

We don’t know a whole lot about the upcoming Splinter Cell TV show, although we do know that it will be an anime directed by Derek Kolstad (the writer of John Wick).