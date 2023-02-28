Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Save up to 50% off HP laptops, monitors and printers

HP’s throwing a bonza of a sale right now, with plenty of deals that will appeal to students and business owners. You can even score 50% off printers when you buy a laptop or monitor. Alternatively, if you’re just after a fancy PC and monitor combo, nabbing any HP laptop with net you a solid 50% off select monitors.

As for the laptops on sale at the moment, the best deals we’ve spotted include $990 off the HP ENVY 16, $1,326 off the HP Spectre x360 and $1,470 off this OMEN gaming laptop.

If you’re a student, you can save up to 30% when you sign up for an HP account using your edu.au email. To take advantage of this offer, head here. However, small business owners can also relieve up to 15% off a range of business tech by heading here instead.

There’s smart lighting, plugs, doorbells and now toothbrushes. That’s right, if you thought they couldn’t smart-ify dental hygience, you’re dead wrong.

Made for those of you who are a stickler for oral hygiene, or just want to get better at it, you can do so with the help of this Oral-B Io9 electric toothbrush. Using AI recognition and 3D tracking, this toothbrush can map the inside of your mouth and let you know in-app which teeth you’ve missed and improve your brushing habits. There’s even seven different modes for an in-depth clean, from daily to whitening and tongue cleaning.

Shop it here for $399 (down from $749).

Up to $400 off Dyson vacuums

It’s hard not to look over at ye olde reliable Dyson vacuum cleaners whenever your current one goes bust. Dyson’s eBay store has discounted a bunch of its bestselling vacuum cleaners, from the humble V8 to the highly intelligent V15 Detect Complete.

Check out the best deals below:

So you’ve got your gaming PC and a nice monitor to go with it. What’s next for your ultimate gaming set-up? A few peripherals that will take your experience from good to great.

Logitech’s currently running a sale featuring up to 60% off headsets, keyboards, microphones and more. Everything you need to pass for a Twitch streamer, or to enjoy a late-night gaming session with friends.

You can check out the best deals below.

Headphone deals:

Keyboard deals:

Microphone deals:

Mouse deals:

Other gaming accessory deals:

Shop the full sale here.

Hot weather got you down? These neck fans are the answer to your sweat-triggered blues. With up to three fan settings and a 16-hour long battery life, you can sit this portable fan around your neck and go about your day while keeping nice and cool.

They also happen to resemble a pair of headphones, so no one will notice that you’ve got a mini fan whizzing cool air around your face. You can even take it with you on your morning jogs or to the gym to prevent yourself from overheating.

Just make sure to tick the 40% off coupon if you want to save on your cooling neck fan.

Shop it here for $33.59 with coupon (down from $55.99).

Let’s be real here, nobody likes to clean, let alone vacuum or mop. Not only can it be time-consuming, but sometimes one simply doesn’t have the energy to do it when their mental load is at an all-time high. That’s why a robot vacuum and mop can be a real lifesaver.

Amazon has discounted some sweet robot vacuum and mop bundles on iRobot’s new Roomba j7+ and i7+. As for the robovacs on sale, the j7+ is said to feature better obstacle avoidance, namely with dodging pet waste around the house. Either way, both come with an auto-emptying station, which is ideal if dirt and dust trigger your allergies regularly.

Regardless of which robot vacuum you choose, you’ll also get a Braava Jet M6 robot mop, which is ideal for homes with tiled or wooden floors. The robot mop itself features precision jet spraying, and smart mapping. Plus, it also happens to be Alexa-compatible, so you can order it to take care of any spills as they happen. It’s also a much more effective mopper compared to those that are built into other robot vacuums.

Check out what’s on sale below:

You can explore the full iRobot sale on Amazon here.

If you’ve assimilated into the Apple ecosystem, it makes perfect sense to turn to the AirPods Pro if you’re on the hunt for a new pair of earbuds. Not only are they among the comfiest fitting earbuds, but they’re also updated with active noise cancellation and a MagSafe charging case.

Shop it here for $289 (down from $399).

With so many gadgets and gizmos these days, your poor power outlet is probably working overtime to keep so many competing devices charged. Between swapping out each connection and dealing with clunky, ill-fitting adapters, it’s pretty annoying to unplug and reshuffle everything multiple times a day.

That’s why this AUTENS USB charger is bound to be your best friend. With eight charging ports available, including a USB-C and QualComm Quick Point 3.0 port, you’ll be able to charge several devices more quickly at the same time. There’s even a handy LED screen that will allow you to check each device’s charging progress at a glance, which is perfect if you like to hover nearby.

Shop it here for $46.99 (down from $75.99).

These Yamaha earbuds boast excellent midrange sound quality and great value. It also features up to 24 hours of battery life, hands-free calling and a comfortable, waterproof design.

Considering that the black pair of these earbuds are now down to $49, we reckon you’d be foolish to skip out on this deal.

Shop it here for $49 (down from $129).