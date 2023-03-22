These Toy Mash-Up Photos Are Freaking Rad

What happens when the aliens from Aliens attack a T-Rex? Or a Predator sets its eyes on some Ewoks? What if Ant-Man climbed to the top of the Empire State Building or E.T. got a lightsaber? All those scenarios and more are being brought to life by artist Chuck Eiler, aka Killcutter, who loves to take collectible action figures and photograph them in exciting ways.

If that rings a bell it’s because last year, Gizmodo featured his takes on Hasbro’s Black Series Star Wars line. And they were incredibly cool. Now though, he’s back, and he’s mashing up not just Star Wars, but characters from Predator, Jurassic Park, Aliens, E.T. the Extraterrestrial, Marvel, and more.

“These types of pop culture mashups are my favourite images to create,” Eiler told Gizmodo over email. “It allows me to break free from the rules established within their respective franchises, and tell whatever story my mind can think up. I basically get to bring every kid’s fantasy to life of seeing their favourite characters interact with each other.”

In addition to Black Series figures, for these images he used NECA figures, Marvel Legends, Mattel’s Jurassic Park line, and even a very special Christmas ornament we won’t spoil right now. “These mashups can be a fun way of subverting expectations and make the viewer want to dissect the image a bit longer,” he said.

For more of Killcutter’s work, you can visit his Instagram, check out his TikTok, watch process videos on YouTube, or click through this slide show.

“The Shadow Collective” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“The Asogian” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“First Blood” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“The Shadow Operative” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Prehistoric Beasts” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Jurassic Pit” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Small Game Hunting” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Alpha Predators” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Pack Hunters” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Underestimating Your Prey” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Death From Above” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Snack Sized Bites” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Trapping a Titan” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Alien Probe” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“Abominable” by Killcutter

Image: Killcutter

“World Wonders” by Killcutter