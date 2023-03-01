The Stranger Things Stage Play Will Explore the Beginning and the End

Details are coming out about the Stranger Things stage play, titled The First Shadow. While it’s an original story, it’s deeply rooted in the world of Hawkins, Indiana and takes place in 1959, a good two-ish decades before the show, which (famously) takes place in the 80s. It follows some younger versions of the adults we see in the show, including Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Joyce Maldonado.

There’s hints that this prequel play will show how the Upside Down took root in Hawkins, and will help inform the incoming ending of the show. The Duffer Brothers said in a press release, “Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things.”

The play will premier later this year at the Phoenix Thaeter in London’s West End. It will be produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman productions and directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin. While the Duffer Brothers helped with the story, it’s Kate Trefry who has penned the play.

Priority access to tickets will be given to fans who register on March 1 at strangerthingsonstage.com. According to the release, “further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.”

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.