The Star Wars Celebration 2023 Art Show Is Full of Sights, Delights, and Ahsoka

The next Star Wars Celebration is just a month away — promising news on the franchise’s future, but also giving us a veritable sea of merch to ogle. This especially goes for the con’s traditional art show, which in 2023 is jam-packed with riffs on The Mandalorian, Andor, and more… especially if you like Ahsoka Tano.

The former Jedi is undoubtedly the star of our first look at the lineup of prints that will be available this year in London — and only there, as preorders, set to go live at Dark Ink Art from March 10-20, are only for pick up at Celebration. Just 200 will be up for grabs during the preorder period, with 50 more of each print going on sale at Celebration.

That means that unless you’re going to be at Celebration London this year — running from April 7-10 — this is probably going to be the only chance you’ll get to gawp at these bits of art from the galaxy far, far away. Click through to see each piece!

“Protectors,” by Al Abbazia

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“The Dark Times,” by Jonathan Beistline

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“My Only Hope,” by Tricia Benson

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“We Are All Connected,” by Jodie Rae Charity

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“A World Between Worlds,” by Cryssy Cheung

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“We Have a Visitor,” by Jason W. Christman

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Guardians of the New Republic,” by Jason Davies

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Unbreakable Bond,” by Chris Dee

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Fate of the Galaxy,” by Haitem Gasmi

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Every Day We Wait, They Get Stronger,” by Sam Gilbey

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Tales of the Jedi,” by Joe Hogan

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Twilight on Endor,” by Sandra Kamenz

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“We’ll Handle This,” by Brandon Kenney

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Art Gu-Gro,” by Shyla Lee

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Gioconda Amidala,” by Erik Maell

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Hope,” by Ashraf Omar

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“The Scavenger,” by Frank Sansone

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“From the Ashes of Mandalore,”by Adam Schickling

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Academy BFF’s,” by Nick Scurfield

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Beyond a Jedi,” by Lin Zy

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Things That Were,” by Zoltan Simon

Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

“Extraction Team Bravo,” Malcolm Tween