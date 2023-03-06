The Russo Brothers Leap From Marvel to Spy Games With Prime Video’s Citadel

Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers are delving into the spy genre with Prime Video’s star-studded new series Citadel, and the first trailer is here.

Richard Madden (Eternals, Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix Resurrections) star in the espionage thriller; it’s produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrun by David Weil (Hunters, Invasion). The planned franchise is set to traverse various spy agencies or “Citadels,” following a global adventure with interconnected stories. Season one will feature six episodes with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and a weekly episode roll out through May 26.

Check out the trailer below:

Getting some major Mr. and Mrs. Smith vibes here, but with a whole “they got their memories wiped and have to meet cute again while kicking arse” plot wrinkle. And there’s a wild Stanley Tucci in the mix? Tucci makes everything better.

Here’s the plot from the release: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

OK, so we get the idea — here are the two spies who are going to regain their memories and go on to help activate more of their squad in future series. With the major cast and locale set to be switched up every season, we’re excited to see what global superstars are going to step into the Russo Brothers’ new world. There’s already filming for more of the series happening in Italy and India starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Citadel premieres April 28 on Prime Video.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.