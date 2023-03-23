The Room’s Tommy Wiseau Made a Killer Shark Movie and Here’s the Unforgettable Trailer

It’s been 20 years since the world was first blessed with Tommy Wiseau’s debut film, The Room, and now he’s finally ready for the follow-up. The film is called Big Shark and it’s about, you guessed it, a big shark. Though you may not put that together from this first trailer since the majority of it is just a whole lot of really crappy boxing for some reason.

Variety debuted the trailer which, according to the trade, is debuting online today but has been playing theatrically in front of screenings of The Room. In case you’ve been living under a rock, The Room is a deadly serious independent film made by the mysterious Wiseau that gained cult status for its distinct lack of quality — and subsequently became a hit once audiences embraced its awfulness. Since then, Wiseau has leaned into that and worked on a bunch of projects, but Big Shark is the first film he himself has made since The Room. Behold.

So, yes. That happened. Even the final minute that’s just an underwear ad which you totally could’ve shut off but didn’t. We see you. And if you’re both as confused or delighted as we are by all of this, this official description from Wiseau’s YouTube channel will only make that better. “Three firefighters /George, Patrick & Tim) must save New Orleans from a gigantic shark. Can New Orleans survive?” Spacing and punctuation are all Wiseau’s.

According to Variety, Big Shark will start its theatrical run April 2 at Cinema 21 in Portland, Ore. From there, it’ll play at Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans on April 28-29, the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco on May 5-6, the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles on June 2- 3, and the Village East by Angelika in New York from August 10-12. The trailer directs you to go to www.BigSharkMovie.com for more information but as of publication, that just redirected to Wiseau’s site which is, again, just selling underwear with his name on them. Which, if we’re being honest, oddly makes sense.

There you have it. Big Shark. Tommy Wiseau. Boxing. Let us know what you think below.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.