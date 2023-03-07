The Next Star Wars Movie Is Likely to Be Announced April 7

After five straight years of Star Wars movies, the galaxy far, far away has been off the big screen since 2019. That’s likely to change in 2025 — but who’s making the next movie, and what’s it about? Is it coming from Taika Waititi? Damon Lindelof? Kevin Feige? We’ll find out on April 7.

Lucasfilm just announced its panel schedule for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, which takes place in London April 7-10. Things kick off at 11 a.m. BST on April 7 (which is 6 a.m. EST and 3 a.m. PST) with “Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase.” Here’s how it’s described:

Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend’s festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more!

The key phrase there is “live-action filmmakers.” Does that confirm we’ll learn about the next Star Wars movie? Not really… but also, kind of. That panel is also likely to have news on the future of The Mandalorian, Andor season two, and maybe a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (it says “Lucasfilm,” not “Star Wars” right?)

We didn’t mention Ahsoka there because on April 8 at 11 a.m. BST, there’s a dedicated Ahsoka panel: “Join executive producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and special guests for a look at the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka.” Maybe that’s when the world will finally get to see the trailer that screened at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim last year.

That’s not all. There’s “The Making of Andor Season One” at 3:00 p.m. April 7; “40 Years of Return of the Jedi” at 2 p.m. April 8; a 15th-anniversary Clone Wars panel at 5:30 p.m. April 8; “A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi” at 1:30 p.m. April 9, “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2″ at 1 p.m. April 10; and much, much more. Visit this link to see the full schedule.

There’s no word yet if any panels will be live-streamed from the event like Star Wars has done in the past — but Gizmodo will be on the ground at Star Wars Celebration Europe, so keep it locked right here for all the breaking news as it happens. It’s gonna be exciting.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.