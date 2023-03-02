The New Alien Movie Just Cast Its Second Lead

Fire up the pulse rifles and get your acid spit ready. The new Alien movie from director Fede Alvarez just added its second lead, meaning we’re getting that much closer to seeing Xenomorphs on the big screen again. Previously, Cailee Spaeny joined the project, and now Isabela Merced, seen in the recent Hulu hit Rosaline, and who also played Dora in the live-action Dora the Explorer movie, has joined the cast.

Deadline broke the news of the casting but still doesn’t know who Merced will be playing or what, exactly, the story of the movie is here. All that is known is Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien as well as its two most recent big-screen iterations, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, is producing and Alvarez is directing. He’s best known for directing the 2013 Evil Dead remake as well as 2016 hit Don’t Breathe.

Since nothing official is known about the movie, we turn to unofficial sources. Those claim the film might be called Alien: Romulus and that filming is already taking place. We’ve reached out to Disney, which owns Fox, for comment or clarification and will update this piece if we hear back.

So what do we think this movie might be about? Initial reports were that it’s not connected to the previous movies. But how can that be? Is it a remake with other people encountering the Xenomorphs? Alvarez certainly knows a thing or two about remakes. We know it’s probably not set on Earth because Fox is already working on an upcoming Alien-themed TV show which is kind of a prequel to the movies, set on Earth. Maybe this will line up with that? Also what’s a Romulus? A ship? None of that is clear just yet but, if the film is actually shooting now or is about to start (and casting certainly suggests that), we’re sure to learn more sooner rather than later.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.