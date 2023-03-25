The Most Popular Dog Breeds on Instagram Are Also the Sickest

Dog content is a tried and true path to social media domination. And at this point, you may even know a dog-fluencer — someone who runs an Instagram/TikTok account dedicated to personifying their dog — in your own life. These wildly popular pet profiles run the gamut from Bunny the Button Pressing Sheepadoodle to Winston the Wiener, and pet wellbeing site OurFitPets has crunched the numbers to find the world’s most Instagrammable dogs by cataloging how many posts each breed’s hashtag hosts.

But at some point in the quest to breed the most Instagrammable dog, what price do our furry friends pay for that engagement? Breeding dogs is usually a vain attempt at developing the cutest, most muscular, or smallest dog possible, but this genetic wheel of fortune has left some of the most popular dogs with debilitating health problems.

10. Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is the tenth most popular pup on the list, with 16,144,454 posts under the breed’s hashtag. Shih Tzus are adorable little dogs that carry a whole host of genetic problems including eye issues, liver disease, and bone and joint problems according to point Vicente Animal Hospital. Notably, Shih Tzus can suffer from brachycephalic syndrome, or respiratory distress syndrome, due to their short nose.

9. Border Collie

The Border Collie is a breed that constantly looks like it’s smiling, hence the 17,499,859 Instagram posts under #BorderCollie. While Border Collies can be subject to a plethora of illnesses and genetic disorders according to PetMD, the most common of them all is hip dysplasia, which is a condition that sees the ball and socket of the hip joint improperly fitting together.

8. Dachschund

19,473,384 Instagram posts used #Dachschund, and it’s easy to see why. Wiener dogs have a goofy attitude ripe for resharing in the algorithm, and dachshunds are hilariously long and slender to boot — a body shape that is also a major health hazard. Dachshunds are prone to Intervertebral Disc Disease in their spines and, according to the Universities Federation for Animal Welfare, 25% of these pups face damage to their discs.

7. Pomeranian

The Pomeranian sees 21,270,151 posts under the breed’s hashtag. Pomeranians belong to a breed that screams wealth, class… and genetic defects. As Purina points out, the Pomeranian breed can be susceptible to collapsed trachea due to their small necks, and reverse sneezing (when air is forcibly inhaled).

6. Poodle

OurFitPets found that #Poodle was used on 22,311,664 posts. It’s easy to see why: The poodle, similar to the Pomeranian, is a type of dog with a striking appearance that exudes luxurious living. However, like Border collies, the poodle can develop hip dysplasia, according to The Poodle Club of America. More common poodle health issues include chronic active hepatitis (inflammation of the liver), epilepsy, and patellar luxation (a slipping kneecap).

5. Bulldog

#Bulldog was used 23,199,468 times, making the titular dog the fourth most popular breed on the platform. Bulldogs are highly susceptible to genetic defects through breeding, as research from the UK found that bulldogs are predisposed to develop 24 out of 43 specific genetic disorders. For example, bulldogs are 38.12 times more likely to develop skin fold dermatitis, which is inflammation deep in the wrinkles of a pup’s face that can lead to infections.

4. Pug

While the pug boasts an impressive 23,938,945 posts under its hashtag, I regret to inform you that the pug, while adorable, is a genetic nightmare. The pug’s signature smushed-in face has made them prone to health problems including trouble breathing, seizures, and displaced hips.

3. Chihuahua

There is no shortage of Chihuahua content on Instagram these days as 34,567,175 posts use the hashtag. This tiny dog is known to shake due to its high metabolism, but as Purina describes, other health issues include hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), patella luxation (like poodles), and tracheal collapse (like Pomeranians).

2. Golden Retriever

The golden retriever is basically the poster child for the word “dog.” Some of the most iconic dogs in pop culture — Air Bud, Dug from Up, and the Bush’s Baked Beans mascot Duke — belong to the breed. #GoldenRetriever was used 34,620,981 times in the OurFitsPet study, making them the second most popular breed on Instagram. Golden retrievers, sadly, are also highly prone to cancer, with around 65% of the breed developing and unfortunately perishing from the illness according to a study published in 2018 in PLOS One.

1. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog, or as they’re more affectionately known “Frenchies,” are the most popular pup on Instagram, with 37,426,453 on the #FrenchBulldog hashtag. Unfortunately, vets in the UK aren’t falling for Frenchie fever, and point out that hairless French bulldogs are a result of extreme breeding that’s subjecting these dogs to a barrage of genetic abnormalities. Like pugs, Frenchies are short-faced (or brachycephalic) dogs, and this particular skeletal structure can lead to breathing problems, other skeletal issues, and “cherry eyes,” which is a phenomenon that leaves dogs with a large red mass in the corner of their eyes that can drastically increase the chance of infections.