The Long-Awaited Silo Series Gets Its Post-Apocalyptic First Trailer

It’s been so long since we’ve heard anything about Apple TV+’s adaptation of Hugh Howey’s incredibly popular Silo series that I had forgotten it was still happening. So it was a delightful surprise when this first trailer for the show suddenly appeared, and it’s even more delightful that the post-apocalyptic mystery series looks great.

Silo has an excellent premise, which Apple TV has summed up quite well: “Silo is the story of the last 10,000 people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. [Dune’s Rebecca] Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined…”

Here’s the trailer:

There’s not a lot of dark humour in Howey’s novels, so Silo may not exactly scratch the itch of people pining for more Severance. But like that show, the trilogy series — made up of Wool, Shift, and Dust — is equally excellent at world-building and doling out mysteries, which if done right should keep viewers riveted. I have high hopes for Silo — not just because of the source material, but because Graham Yost is the showunner, and he made one of my favourite series of all time, Justified.

Silo also stars Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins. The first two episodes premiere on May 5 on Apple TV+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.