The Last of Us Blu-ray and Digital Releases Will Come Packed With Special Features

What’s the point of buying a Blu-ray for a streaming series? Two big reasons: even for a hit HBO show like The Last of Us, there’s no guarantee it’ll always be easily accessible (see: Westworld). And once you get a load of all the extras included in the home release, you’ll have a lot of trouble resisting the purchase.

Quoting the official press release — perfectly timed, as emotions among fans are still running high after Sunday night’s devastating season one finale — Comics Beat and other sites shared that The Last of Us: The Complete First Season will arrive digitally on April 11 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD July 18. This will include all nine episodes, three previously unreleased featurettes, and several that were previously released (but are nice to have all in one place with everything else here).

According to the press release, the special features are as follows:

The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD, and DVD) – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.

(New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD, and DVD) – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us. Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD, and DVD) – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.

(New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD, and DVD) – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters. From Levels to Live Action (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD, and DVD) – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favourite game moments in the series.

(New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD, and DVD) – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favourite game moments in the series. Getting to Know Me (4 Featurettes)

(4 Featurettes) The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 Featurettes)

(2 Featurettes) Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)

(9 Featurettes) Is This a The Last of Us Line? (2 Featurettes)

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season; while you wait for that (and for this home release), you can stream season one on HBO Max.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.