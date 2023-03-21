The Blade Movie May Have Dropped Its Link to Eternals

Lure

Deadline reports Corin Hardy (The Nun) is attached to direct Lure, a new supernatural horror film at Universal and Platinum Dunes. Though details on the plot are currently under wraps, the story is said to be based “on the haunting of the real-life King’s Tavern, the most haunted building in all of Mississippi, with one of its tenants being the murdered mistress of one of the tavern’s original owners.”

Blade

During a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via The Direct), entertainment insider Jeff Sneider alleged Kit Harrington’s Black Knight is no longer “really involved” in the MCU’s Blade, leaving the current shooting script just 87-pages long.

Someone reached out to say that with Blade, things have gotten a little bit better. Things have shaped up, the script is leaner and meaner and they cut out the fat, but the script I heard about was like 87 pages, like there wasn’t enough and they’d shaved it to the bone. What they’d cut out I heard is that Blade was gonna tie-in with Eternals and Kit Harrington’s Black Knight. Black Knight’s not really involved in the Blade thing anymore. They may be recasting a few parts including maybe the daughter, was there like a 14-year-old girl? They may recast that.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to Empire Magazine, Across the Spider-Verse will introduce five new universes: “Gwen’s Earth-65, with its distinctive watercolor palette; the India-inspired Mumbattan; Nueva York, the home of Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, a.k.a. Miguel O’Hara; the punky New London, inhabited by Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk; plus a secretive fifth dimension that’s being kept tightly under wraps for now.”

Ghostbusters: Firehouse

Filming is officially underway on the latest and currently untitled Ghostbusters movie codenamed “Firehouse.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Michelle Rodriguez kicks arse with a floor tile in a new clip from Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

the duo you didn't know you needed.



Chris Pine and @MRodOfficial team up in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Only in theatres March 31. #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/zLzuxSXlqm — Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@DnDMovie) March 16, 2023

Tetris

The cast and crew of Tetris add their commentary to footage from the trailer in a new featurette from Apple TV+.

Colonials

An astronaut returning from Mars is attacked by a race of moon people in the trailer for Colonials.

Mephisto

On the previously mentioned episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), Jeff Snieder stated a Mephisto special at Disney+ is currently filming on the set of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

They told me there’s a Mephisto special shooting right now on the set of [Agatha: Coven of Chaos] with Sacha Baren Cohen. It sounds like they may be doing his very own special.

Black Panther: The Golden City

Jeff Sneider also claims a Black Panther animated series titled The Golden City is also in development. [Coming Soon]

The Orville

Seth McFarlane remains “cautiously optimistic” The Orville will be renewed for a fourth season at Hulu.

The industry is in the midst of a time of upheaval and transition. I wish I could provide a definitive answer to your question. At the moment, all I can say is that I remain… cautiously optimistic. 🚀 https://t.co/DIsZWBJFga — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 20, 2023

The Ark

Finally, an “unpopular decision” leads to mutiny in the synopsis for “The Painful Way,” the March 29 episode of The Ark.

After an unpopular decision, discord gives way to deadly mutiny in which loyalties are tested.

