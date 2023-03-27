Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Tuesday, hope you’re doing well. Let’s dive right into five things we reckon are worth your time this morning.

1. Two law firms investigate Latitude Financial Services

Two Aussie law firms, Gordon Legal and Hayden Stephens and Associates, announced they are investigating a potential legal action against Latitude Financial Services following its recent data breach. On Monday, Latitude confirmed 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver’s licence numbers and approximately 53,000 passport numbers were stolen, with a further 6.1 million records dating back to “at least” 2005 that could include name, address, phone number and/or date of birth of current customers, former customers, or even those that applied to be customers. The investigation from the pair of law firms will examine the circumstances surrounding the breach, including the effectiveness of Latitude’s security measures and protocols and whether the company took appropriate steps to protect its customers’ personal information.

2. Neuralink seeks surgical partner for human trials

Despite approval setbacks, Elon Musk continues to charge forward on his grand plans for human brain implants. Neuralink, the billionaire’s biotech venture, has asked one of the largest U.S. neurosurgery centres to be a partner in potential, future clinical trials involving people, according to a report from Reuters. Neuralink has been claiming human trials are just around the corner for years now. However, the company hasn’t yet gotten government approval to put its brain computer interface (BCI) devices inside human skulls.

3. Uber Eats to crack down on ghost kitchens

Uber Eats is taking thousands of online-only brands (delivery businesses without physical storefronts – also known as ghost kitchens) off its app this week out of concern that the platform is getting clogged by restaurants listing multiple delivery options with different names but the same menu. As detailed by The Wall Street Journal, many of these brands don’t have a physical location and are often run out of existing restaurants, warehouses, and as The Verge has pointed out before, sometimes even parking lots.

4. Things aren’t looking good for E3

E3 has suffered another blow, with Ubisoft pulling out of the global games trade show. E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) debuted in Atlanta in 1995 and quickly established itself as the most important video game trade show in the world. However, in the years leading up to COVID, the show’s importance started to decline, with some companies skipping it or barely attending. In 2020 E3 was cancelled, and since then the show has struggled to survive and remain relevant. And now, as Ubisoft confirms it won’t be part of the event this year, it doesn’t look good for the ol’ Electronic Expo that also will be this year missing Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

5. CSIRO turns to satellites and sensors for water safety

CSIRO has launched AquaWatch Australia, a mission to deliver a world-first ground-to-space water quality monitoring system. AquaWatch will provide near real-time updates and predictive forecasting – a weather service for water quality – once fully operational. Using an extensive network of Earth observation satellites and ground-based water sensors, it will support better water quality management, with early warning of harmful events. The project comes thanks to an initial co-investment of $83 million from research, government, and industry partners.

See you tomorrow.