Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello, it’s the penultimate work day and we’ve got some tech news for you.

1. More bans for TikTok

Over in the UK, Reuters is reporting that Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre is reviewing whether TikTok should be banned from government phones, following the U.S.. The Chinese-owned video app has come under increasing focus over fears that user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests. It comes as Bloomberg is reporting that TikTok’s internal leadership has discussed breaking off from its parent company ByteDance. This would either result in the company going public, or a sale to the highest bidder. TikTok is worth a pretty penny, near $US50 billion by some estimates. That’s around $70 billion.

2. New budget phones for Samsung

After dropping the Galaxy S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra last month, Samsung has today unveiled four new Galaxy A series devices. The 2023 range comprises the Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A14, and the company reckons they “deliver the latest Galaxy mobile technology at a great value”.

3. Telstra impersonation emails

“Have you received an unexpected email from Telstra asking you to complete a form to avoid disruption or cancellation of your service? Be wary – it may be a scam!” That’s how the ACMA opened an alert it sent regarding a new scam targeting Telstra customers. The regulator said the email scam uses Telstra’s branding and advises recipients to complete a KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance form. The email falsely advises that this is required due to a new ACMA policy. If you’ve received this email do not download or open the attachment or any links in the message.

4. NASA unveils Artemis moon suit

The first prototype of the next generation spacesuit was revealed during a Moon to Mars event at NASA’s Space Centre Houston. Dubbed AxEMU, the next generation suit is designed to be safe, flexible, and capable of withstanding the extreme temperatures experienced at the lunar south pole, where two NASA astronauts are expected to land later this decade. It’s pretty cool, and we dig into it a little more over here.

.@Axiom_Space revealed a spacesuit prototype that our @NASA_Astronauts plan to wear near the Moon’s South Pole on @NASA’s #Artemis III mission.



The spacesuit will give lunar explorers extra mobility, protection, & the latest technology. Discover more: https://t.co/uxH21hkSjd pic.twitter.com/bqxcrwR6Y6 — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 15, 2023

5. Steep fines for non-EV drivers

The ABC is reporting that drivers of non-EVs could be fined for parking in spaces for electric vehicles. The fines are active in four states and territories – the ACT, Victoria, NSW and Queensland – range from $369 (Victoria) to $3,200 (ACT). The heavy penalties, experts say, are important to encourage electric vehicle adoption and prevent drivers doing the equivalent of parking “in front of a fuel bowser”.

BONUS ITEM: Today your bonus item is just some awesome photos of ants. While you’re on the National Geographic insta, have a scroll through, it’s stunning content.

See you back here tomorrow.