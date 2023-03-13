Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello, hope you’re well. We’ve got some tech news for you.

1. ASIC looks to fight greenwashing by super funds

The Australian Financial Review reports that ASIC is investigating “several” superannuation funds for greenwashing under consumer protection laws and “suspects” these matters will result in court action. According to the report, members of the public have been “reporting significant misconduct in this space” and the watchdog believes that due to the compulsory nature of super, it has to take a tough stance. If you’re unfamiliar, greenwashing is when an organisation/business spends more time and money on marketing itself as environmentally friendly than on actually being environmentally friendly. The ACCC is coming down heavy in the space, too.

2. Samsung ‘Space Zoom’ debunked

Over to The Verge for a second and Samsung is in the spotlight for claims it’s made about its cameras. The report goes as far as stating “Samsung’s pictures of the Moon are fake”, which, to be honest, is completely backed up by facts. The report discusses Samsung’s “Space Zoom”-capable phones that have been known for their ability to take incredibly detailed photos of the Moon. But a recent Reddit post showed in stark terms just how much computational processing the company is doing.

3. Booktopia to pay $6 million penance

The Federal Court has ordered Booktopia Pty Ltd to pay $6 million in penalties for making false or misleading representations on its website, and in dealings with consumers, about consumer guarantee rights. Booktopia admitted that from at least 10 January 2020 to 2 November 2021, it made misleading statements in its online Terms of Business that consumers were only entitled to a refund, repair or replacement if they notified Booktopia within 2 business days of receiving a product that was faulty or not what they ordered.

4. Pixel 7a leaks

Vietnamese site Zing News claims it got its hands on a “test” version of the Pixel 7a meant “for programmers”. The leaks show that the soon-to-be-new budget phone offering from Google is different from the existing Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. The hardware in the post looks similar to the last-gen Pixel A-series, down to the rear camera bar on the back. It’s got a 6.1-inch display, with seemingly “high-end” materials and a few more matte touches than the last-gen version. We called the Pixel 6a the budget handset we’ve been waiting for but now it’s the 7a that has us captivated.

5. Aussies reportedly using AI for work

Research by Finder is showing AI-powered technology is being used extensively in Australian workplaces, with a survey of 666 Australian workers revealing almost 1 in 5 have used automated intelligence tools to help them do their work. The research found 12 per cent of respondents have used it once or twice, while 5 per cent use the technology daily. A further 1 in 4 would use an AI service to do their work, but haven’t yet. 42 per cent of respondents said: “No, I would not use it for anything”. Would you?

BONUS ITEM: There is a lot of talk this morning about AUKUS, the $368 billion deal being described as Australia’s biggest defence deal since WWII. Here’s an explainer from the SMH, and one in video form from the ABC below if you’re just after the top-line facts.

We’ll see you back here tomorrow.