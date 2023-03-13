Behold the T-Rev 2020, a DIY Electric Car That’s Road Legal in Australia

While attending Sydney’s Fully Charged electric vehicle show over the weekend, I came across an impressive DIY project known as the T-Rev 2020.

With a namesake derived from its creator, Trevor Richards, the T-Rev 2020 is a low-sitting three-wheeler that’s been built from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. Richards is a former school teacher who told Gizmodo Australia he would always tell his students to never stop learning – which is why he taught himself to build the T-Rev.

It’s an imposing purple car that can reach a top speed of 130km/h, and though the 0-100km/h speeds haven’t been tested just yet, Richards said it’s very quick and a lot of fun to drive.

“We built it from the ground up. We had to work out the floor shape like it was purposefully built around the electric concept,” Richards told Gizmodo Australia.

Several of the components were, of course, not built by Richards himself – the battery was imported from China, as were the mirrors, motors and controllers, and the rear rim was imported from the U.S..

“It’s surprising. Australia is a long way behind China in the stage at which they’ve got electric drive,” Richards added.

The idea, he said, was to minimise the range and performance losses that could normally happen in a vehicle like this, which is why the car has such an aerodynamic shape. There are no drivetrain energy losses, as the motors are in the back wheel, and the car has a “reasonably sized” battery pack.

The range expectation changes depending on the speed – apparently it can travel 360km while at 60km/h, or 200km while at 100km/h.

And if you were curious about charging, Richards claims that a wall outlet can provide 50 per cent battery charge within five hours, or with a public Type 2 charger, 50 per cent capacity within 50 minutes. Apparently, Richards drove more than 2,000km to be at the Fully Charged event.

Starting in 2014, it took three years to build the car before its first drive, and Richards said that it wasn’t as pretty that first time around.

Once that initial test was done, the team disassembled it, painted it, put it back together, and sent it off to be verified by a transport engineer so that it could be road legal in Queensland (which isn’t as hard as it may seem, according to another electric vehicle engineer). It was then registered in 2020.

“You work through the transport engineer and you work through the ADR rules, which I had already read, I already knew those. So when I was building, I was building within the ADR, so I knew that I wasn’t going to have an issue with registration. But still, you’ve got to have it approved by the guys who have got the qualifications,” Richards said.

ADR rules are the Australian Design Rules and they basically outline what makes a car roadworthy on public roads, indicating what can and can’t be legally allowed to travel on highways and in public areas.

It looks like a lot of fun to be behind the wheel of.

Long live the mighty T-Rev 2020.