Swing Through for a New Look Into the Spider-Verse Sequel

Eternals’ Chloe Zhao is still writing a Dracula adaptation, which makes my heart happier than you can imagine. There’s another trailer for the spy-fi film Citadel, which remains as baffling as the Chloe Zhao doing a Dracula movie, but no less intriguing. And, for those of you who are into Blade Runner, the series may have found one of its leads. Let’s take a ride, spoilers!

I Am Not Alone

Deadline reports Jessica Chastain is attached to star in I Am Not Alone, a “grounded” sci-fi/horror film from Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green. Based on a 22-page short story by Chris Hicks, the narrative is said to focus on “a mother of a young daughter whose life unravels when she suffers unbearable migraines that cause her to hallucinate as she begins to see creatures.”

Chloe Zhao’s Dracula

During a recent interview with THR, Chloe Zhao answered, “yes, I’m writing the script right now” when asked if she’s still working on her previously-announced Dracula project.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Photos and video of Lady Gaga on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux have surfaced online.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Additionally, the latest issue of Empire magazine includes a new look at Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales in Across the Spider-Verse.

Daredevil: Born Again

Despite having tremendous chemistry with Vincent D’Onofrio, TV Line reports Disney has “quietly recast” Ayelet Zurer in the role of Vanessa Fisk with Better Call Saul’s Sandrine Holt.

Blade Runner 2099: The Series

According to entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), Jodie Comer is currently in talks to star in the Blade Runner 2099 TV series at Amazon.

Helltown

Deadline reports Oscar Issac will play Kurt Vonnegut in Helltown, a limited series at Amazon from director Ed Berger, writer Mohamad El Masri and producers Robert Downey, Jr. and Susan Downey. Set in 1969, the story will see the novelist struggling “as a car salesman” and “living life with his wife and five children on Cape Cod” when “two women disappear and are later discovered murdered underneath the sand dunes on the outskirts of Provincetown.” Afterward, “Kurt becomes obsessed and embroiled in the chilling hunt for a serial killer and forms a dangerous bond with the prime suspect.”

Yellowjackets

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo of Simone Kessel as Lottie in Yellowjackets’ second season.

Photo: Showtime

Citadel

Finally, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are mind-wiped in a new clip from Citadel, their upcoming spy series at Amazon.

