Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Debuts 3 Shorts Ahead of Series Premiere

Begun, the Jedi Adventures have. Lucasfilm just shared three short films set in the world of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which is set to debut on Disney+ and Disney Jr. May 4. The kid-friendly animated show takes place during the era of the High Republic and features Jedi younglings, led by Yoda himself, learning the ways of the Force and having adventures across the galaxy.

And yes, the show has a very kid-friendly animated style, but the Star Wars vibes are all there. Don’t believe us? See for yourself in the newly released shorts, all three of which are in the playlist embedded below.

Even if you just watch one of the shorts, you see that these characters — especially that Nubs (voiced by Star Wars staple Dee Bradley Baker) — are very loveable and certainly capable, especially since they all already have lightsabers and Yoda-guided missions.

So what’s coming from this group? Well, these three shorts — and three more on YouTube in the coming weeks — will all hit Disney+ April 26, ahead of the series’ debut on May 4. It’s produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) is the showrunner and executive producer along with Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. In the voice roles, there’s Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

And wait, is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures the first High Republic story fans can watch on TV? Up until now, the centuries-old stories have almost all been books or comics, plus short video game Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge. But Young Jedi Adventures is obviously going to beat The Acolyte to air, so that’s kind of a big deal. See it yourself when the show debuts on Disney+ and Disney Jr. May 4.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.