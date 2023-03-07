Star Wars’ Movie Future Keeps Taika Waititi, Drops Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins

Things are quickly shifting over at Lucasfilm with the Star Wars feature slate. Variety reports that Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige’s movies are officially shelved. Taika Waiti remains standing with the plan to star in his own movie.

All of this news comes in advent of Star Wars Celebration being held in early April where more movie announcements will break. Really it’s been wild to see the names come and go with promises of new installments in the Star Wars saga. It’s official Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is out, having shared in December to Variety that she was still developing Rogue Squadron but adding, “I don’t know if it will happen or not.”

Not surprising with Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Studios slate, the producer will no longer be moving forward with his planned film, which had Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron attached.