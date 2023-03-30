Star Trek Is Finally Making That Starfleet Academy TV Series

For years, Paramount has been trying to figure out a show centered around Star Trek’s Starfleet Academy — you know, the place where Starfleet educates its captains, science officers, engineers, etc. before sending them out on five-year missions to explore strange new worlds and whatnot. Well, now they’ve found the answer, because the studio has just ordered a full season of a Starfleet Academy TV series.

Co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau made a cutesy announcement for the upcoming show:

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honour and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

Filming will begin in 2024, which makes sense, as no actors have yet been cast (that we know of, at least). We don’t even know when in the Prime Trek timeline this takes place. But with Picard and Discovery ending soon, Paramount+ definitely wanted more Star Trek content to join Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and Prodigy... and likely still wants more.

