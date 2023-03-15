Spin Master’s The Flash Toys Will Include a Smoke-Spewing RC Replica of the Tim Burton Batmobile

In Tim Burton’s original Batman movie, as the caped crusader makes a dramatic rescue of Vicki Vale and escapes using his grapnel gun, the Joker wonders aloud, “where does he get those wonderful toys?” A question we finally have an answer to as Spin Master debuts several of its toys for the upcoming DC Comics movie The Flash.

The collection includes plenty of Flash and Batman figures, but also some of the Dark Knight’s best toys, including the Batwing, and a new RC Batmobile that’s as much a display piece for kidult collectors as it is a toy that can race down the streets of Gotham City, or down the hallway towards the living room. Check them out!

The Flash 1989 Collector Batmobile RC

Image: Spin Master

Spin Master released a couple of remote control versions of the Batmobile from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but they were targeted at a younger audience less concerned about authenticity and detailing. Realising that it will be ‘80s kids who are now all grown up that will be flocking to theatres to see Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, Spin Master’s got an RC version of Tim Burton’s Batmobile en route that includes light-up headlights and taillights, accurately recreated details of the movie vehicle, and even a water-activated smoking afterburner effect.

Image: Spin Master

The limited-edition 1989 RC Batmobile also includes a four-inch Batman figure that can fit inside, and a Batcave-inspired display and charging base that slowly rotates the vehicle 360 degrees so it can be enjoyed from all angles.

The Flash Batwing Battle Set

Image: Spin Master

Another classic Batman vehicle from the Tim Burton era making an appearance in The Flash movie is the Batwing, although with a design that’s not quite as you remember it. The Batwing appearing in Burton’s original Batman film was a perfect replica of the bat logo on Batman’s chest, whereas this version features an updated and more aerodynamic design that actually seems like it could fly. Spin Master’s version features a “detailed sculpt and movie styling” with landing gear that retracts and lowers, but only takes to the sky with imagination power.

Image: Spin Master

The Flash 12-inch Feature Figure

Image: Spin Master

A superhero movie without action figures is like a Pixar film without John Ratzenberger making a voice cameo: it just can’t happen. Spin Master’s 12-inch version of the Flash features 11 points of articulation and motion activated features. Pressing a button on the figure’s chest activates “lightning speed” accompanied with lights and sound effects, while shaking the figure takes the light show and Barry Allen’s powers to the next level.

Image: Spin Master

Pressing a button on the Flash figure’s chest triggers one of several different spoken phrases including:

“We have to go back.”

“Concentrate on your molecules.”

“I’m Barry Allen, and I’m the fastest man alive.”

“C’mon, Barry! You got this!”

“You’re forcing me to combat you.”

“I’ve got the need. The need to go fast.”

