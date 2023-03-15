Shadow and Bone’s Crows Are Back for Vengeance — and a Little Romance

There is a lot of romance in Shadow and Bone. It is based on a YA series, after all. While there are a lot of other epic fantasy shows that have a lot of sexual entanglements, I found the romances in season two — which premieres March 16 on Netflix — to be some of the most compelling character arcs within the series.

We have Alina and Mal, Mathias and Nina, Kaz and Inej, and Wylan and Jesper (whose romance changes from the book in ways I found delightful and fun for their characters!). At a recent Shadow and Bone press event ahead of season two, Jack Wolfe (who plays Wylan Van Eck) talked about the meaning behind all the couples we see on screen, including those that are separated or even unrequited. “The Crows in this season, and actually in the universe at large, are a really great example of that, because within those six characters there are so many different types of romance and love. There’s quick burn, slow burn, chaotic romance, and real star-crossed romances.” He also said that all these different kinds of romantic entanglements highlight the friendships as well. “The Crows also sort of form a character in itself. A sort of found family within all the infighting and romance.”

Kit Young, who plays Jesper Fahey, also spoke up in praise of the romances on the show. “I think it’s relatively rare that you have a show where basically everybody has someone, or everybody has a big romantic moment, especially in this group set up where everyone’s paired off with someone,” he said, explaining that sometimes all these romances can feel forced — but that this show does a good job of making each of the romances independent and different, largely because the characters are all treated as individuals.

There is a moment between Kaz Brekker and Inej Ghafa in author Leigh Bardugo’s Six of Crows duology that was absolutely the moment for Kanej shippers the world over. No spoilers about what that is, but if you know, you know. Inej herself, Amita Suman, recalls that moment on set. “When I read that moment in the script, as a fan myself, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I finally get to say these lines.’ It was so unique and interesting, and very much a collaborative experience of of bringing something new to the lines — as well as having the true and honest characters and relationship from the books as well,” she said, laughing. “I was really, really nervous that day.”

All eight episodes of Shadow and Bone season two will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 16.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.