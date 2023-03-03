Several Amazon Go Stores Are Crumbling

Amazon is closing eight of its Amazon Go stores including two in New York City, effective early this Spring. The company confirmed the closures in an email to Gizmodo but clarified the only stores affected were those that had minimal impact on customers.

An Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Gizmodo, “Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimisation decisions along the way. In this case, we’ve decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco.”

The closures, which were first reported by Geekwire, include the location at the cross-section of Maiden Lane and Pearl, and the store on Park Ave South in New York City as well as two in Seattle, and four in San Francisco. The company said in an email to Gizmodo that the Seattle stores have been temporarily closed for some time, adding now that they’re being closed permanently, it will have little to no impact on local customers.

“We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores,” the spokesperson said.

