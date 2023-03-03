Let’s Get You Up to Speed on Scream VI Before it Heads to Theatres This Month

Ghostface is back for another flick, and this time he’s moving from small-town Woodsboro to the big smoke of New York City. Here’s how Scream VI is shaking out so far.

What is the plot of Scream VI?

The Scream movies follow your typical slasher-horror format. A scared main cast of characters is pursued by a creepy, mysterious killer who ends up murdering some targets, most of the time with a large hunting knife.

It’s a thriller with a bunch of twists, especially when it comes to Ghostface’s identity by the time the movie is wrapping up.

Anyway, this time around, Scream is moving on from the town of Woodsboro, where it has always been previously set. Several surviving cast members from Scream (2022, functionally Scream V but named without the Roman numeral just to confuse everyone) have moved to New York City, but Ghostface has followed them.

Additionally, the star of the original five Scream movies, Sidney Prescott played by Neve Campbell, won’t be returning for the sixth movie. Instead, the movie is led by Samantha Carpenter (played by Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), both sisters, leads in Scream (2022) and former Woodsboro residents.

The film will also take place at Halloween, as indicated by the trailers.

The Scream VI cast

Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera as Samantha Carpenter, Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers.

They’ll be joined by Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI movie trailers

To get you excited for the horror flick, here’s the official trailer that Paramount released. If you want to avoid spoilers, it might be worth skipping the trailer below, as it seems to reveal a lot of detail on a few key moments.

Paramount also released this teaser trailer for the film.

And this other teaser trailer.

Scream VI Australian release date

Scream VI will be slashing into Australian theatres on March 9, 2023.

