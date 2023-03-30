Scott Pilgrim Gets Anime Series, Movie Cast Returns to Voice Characters

Netflix has just announced the cast of Scott Pilgrim. The Anime, which will feature the return of major stars from the film, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larsen, and Chris Evans.

