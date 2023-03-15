Samsung’s New Galaxy A-Series Budget Handsets Promise 2-Day Battery Life

Fresh from announcing the Galaxy S23, 23+ and 23 Ultra, Samsung has overnight unveiled its 2023 budget range. This year, there are four new Galaxy A series devices: the Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G, Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A14.

While the cost is what usually draws people into the A series, this year, Samsung is promising two full days of battery life. This claim, however, is dependent on your network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, “and many other factors”. But it’s what would make us opt for one of the company’s cheaper handsets, so we had to tell you about it.

With pricing starting from $329 and hitting $699 for the Galaxy A54 5G, the budget range are a far cry from Australia’s most expensive phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. But, they still pack some decent specs.

Samsung 2023 Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A54 5G

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Size & weight: 158.2 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.2 mm, 202 grams

Camera system: 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main, 5MP macro, 32MP front (selfie)

Memory/storage: 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: RRP $699

Colours: Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet.

Galaxy A34 5G

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Size & weight: 161.3 mm x 78.1 mm x 8.2mm, 199 grams

Camera system: 8MP ultrawide, 48MP main, 5MP macro, 13MP front (selfie)

Memory/storage: 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: RRP $599

Colours: Awesome Lime and Awesome Graphite.

Galaxy A14 5G

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+, Infinity-V Display, 90Hz refresh rate

Size & weight: 167.7 mm x 78 mm x 9.1 mm, 205 grams

Camera system: 2MP ultrawide, 50MP main, 2MP macro, 13MP front (selfie)

Memory/storage: 4GB Memory + 128GB Storage

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: RRP $379

Colour: black.

Galaxy A14

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+, Infinity-V Display

Size & weight: 167.7 mm x 78 mm x 9.1 mm, 201g

Camera system: 5MP ultrawide, 50MP main, 2MP macro, 13MP front (selfie)

Memory/storage: 4GB Memory + 128GB Storage

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: RRP $329

Colour: black.

Although the Galaxy A14 5G is $1,020 less expensive, the refresh rate is higher than the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. It’s not a like-for-like comparison when we’re talking overall specs, but it’s worth highlighting. The camera system on the most expensive of the 2023 Samsung Galaxy A phones, the A54 5G, is also comparable to that on the S23.

The A54 5G boasts a 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main, 5MP Macro, 32MP front (selfie), while the S23 packs a 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main, 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP selfie. Same main, same ultrawide, macro instead of telephoto and a less MP selfie. Take this with caution, however, as there’s more to a camera system than just megapixels.

With the exception of the A14, the other three 2023 Samsung Galaxy A series phones offer 5G connectivity.

They’re all available from March 31.