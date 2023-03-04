Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Finally Comes to Peacock Next Week

Just as 2022 was winding down, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish came rolling into theatres as an unexpected hit. The well-liked and Oscar nominated spinoff of DreamWorks’ Shrek franchise has been gradually gaining a strong, passionate audience in the months post-release, and grossed nearly $US450 ($625) million worldwide. If you’re someone who was waiting to watch it from the safety of your home, you’re in luck.

On Friday, DreamWorks announced that The Last Wish will hit Peacock on next week on March 10. The film will join other Shrek films on the service, along with beloved DreamWorks movies such as The Croods and Trolls World Tour, plus a series of 1-minute shorts starring the titular cat. What doesn’t appear to be on Peacock is Netflix’s Adventures of Puss in Boots series from 2015, or the Trident CG short film that comes included in special editions of The Last Wish. No word on if either of those will jump to Peacock anytime soon, or ever, in the case of the TV series.

The Last Wish’s Peacock date is pretty good timing on NBCUniversal’s end. The Oscars take place a few days later on Sunday, March 12. The film is nominated for Best Animated Picture alongside other big animated hits Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Turning Red, and Marcell the Shell with the Shoes On. Whether it wins or loses, folks will be interested to see what all the fuss is about, assuming they didn’t already see it during its theatrical/PVOD run. The only real potential hurdle is debating whether or not to add another streaming service to the growing pile.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.