Prosperity Gospel: Adobe Opens a New Office Tower and Promises No Layoffs

Adobe has promised there will be no more layoffs in 2023 as the company opens its fourth office, based in San Jose, California. Standing at 18 stories and 1.25 million square feet, Adobe’s new office tower has the capacity to hold 3,000 employees, all of whom will be given a hybrid or remote working option, Bloomberg first reported.

“We’re actually committed to continuing to grow here,” Adobe Chief People Officer Gloria Chen told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “We are committed to not having companywide layoffs.”

Adobe’s pledge that it won’t pursue layoffs this year follows a wave of mass layoffs within the tech industry, including more than 18,000 employees laid off at Amazon, more than 11,000 laid off at Meta, and Elon Musk’s move to cut more than half of Twitter’s staff.

