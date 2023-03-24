Pokémon’s Next Anime Will Venture to New Horizons

Today in Japan, the final episode of the Pokémon anime to feature Satoshi, a.k.a. Ash Ketchum, aired — bringing to a close a legacy that has helped define the franchise for 25 years. But while we have a little while longer to see Ash’s adventure end in the English dub, we’ve already got a peek of what’s on the horizon… literally.

To mark the conclusion of this era of the Pokémon anime, the Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for the series’ reboot, which will be known as Pokémon Horizons in the West. The new trailer expounds a little more on the series’ dual protagonists, Lika — a young girl from the Paldea region with a mysterious pendant — and Roy — a boy from Ash’s home region, Kanto, on a quest to battle and capture legendary Pokémon.

The trailer also includes more looks at the supporting characters that will join Liko and Roy on their journey, Professor Friede, and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu. Who presumably captains the airship Friede and his friends hang out on, which seems like a lot of responsibility for a Pikachu. But hey, he’s wearing the hat.

The new Pokémon anime will begin airing in Japan soon, with an English dub currently expected to broadcast some time later in 2023.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.