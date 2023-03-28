Pixar’s New Elemental Trailer Has Rom-Com Written All Over It

Elemental, the story of a young fire-person named Ember and her budding friendship with a water-person named Wade, has just gotten a full-length trailer from Pixar. The feature film stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, and also features the voice talents of Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera.

Ember and Wade are a classic “opposites-attract” couple, and it seems apparent that the film will lean into its own premise very very hard, but I’m really hoping for something more exciting from Pixar! It seems apparent that fire is the only element that can actively harm more than its opposite element, I wonder what kind of story this is trying to tell?

Sure, this trailer has romantic-comedy written all over it, but gosh, something about this feels weird to me! The animation is slick, and I’m sure the final result will be a cute, feel-good family film about accepting differences and being true to yourself, but are these jokes actually funny?

Elemental will be in theatres on June 16.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.