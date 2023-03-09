Pedro Pascal Had a Great Time Getting His Eyes Gouged Out in Game of Thrones

Turns out getting your head popped like a grape professionally is relaxing, actually. On Hot Ones Pedro Pascal broke down the one of the most iconic but traumatising for the audience scenes in Game of Thrones, Oberyn Martell’s death at the hands of Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) during the The Viper vs. The Mountain’s violent gore fest.

“I got my head crushed in, it was the best part of the day. It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. You know, he’s over me and he puts his thumbs in my eyes and they’ve got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping cool blood.” Pascal said of his scene partner Björnsson,“[He’s] the gentlest guy ever, felt no pressure at all. He was so hyper aware of it, I couldn’t even feel his weight on me as he basically straddled me. There were all of these fleshy bits that they were kind of placing over my face and pumping blood so that it would pool and spread through the amphitheater from the side good wide. And that sort of shot of the two of us from above. I was dead asleep because it was so hot. This stuff was so cooling to the touch and you had to be really, really still.”

The actor managed to share the story in between spicy bites of the hot wings that made him wish he could be back there on the ground with his eyes gouged out. “And that was the most relaxing and knowing also that we had gotten to the end of this four day fight that we were shooting out there. It was very cathartic and I went into the deepest sleep I’ve been in. I realise now that because I’m not a very good sleeper, I need I need to be laid out with pieces of flesh, gelatinous cool to the touch. Face meat and pooling blood and maybe you’ll finally get a good fuckin’ night’s sleep.”

Watch the whole interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVRwUHbHgt8Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.