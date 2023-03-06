This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including 15% off This SteelSeries Arctis Nova Headset

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop and desktop deals
As far as gaming laptops go, you can’t really go wrong with anything from Lenovo’s range.
The IdeaPad Gaming i3 Laptop is currently on sale for $600 off and sports a 15-inch screen, a 12th Gen Intel Core with an i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU.
- GIGABYTE G5 KD-52AU123SO 15.6″ Laptop – now $1,550 (down from $2,070)
- HP EliteBook 845 G9 14″ Laptop – now $1,599.99 (down from $2,834.99)
- HP Spectre x360 14-ef0046TU 2-in-1 Laptop – now $2,999 (down from $2,999)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 i5-1135G7 Laptop – now $918.99 (down from $1,619.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,249.99 (down from $2,199)
- Lenovo Thinkbook 15 G2 15.6″ i7 Laptop – now $1,399 (down from $2,299)
- Lenovo V15 Notebook 15.6″ HD Celeron N4020 Laptop – now $544.95 (down from $943.95)
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13) Laptop – now $1,899 (down from $2,124.15)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
This ultra-wide Quad HD screen has a crisp 2K resolution, so you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or games with less eye strain than usual.
- Lenovo L27i-30 27-inch FHD IPS Monitor – now $239 (down from $309)
- Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-30 27 inch Monitor – now $539 (down from $759)
- Philips 34″ 346P1CRH QHD Curved Ultra Wide LCD Monitor with Webcam – now $943.99 (down from $1,114)
- Philips 438P1 43inch P-Line IPS 4k UHD W-LED Monitor – now $786.45 (down from $799)
- Samsung UJ59 31.5″ HDMI UHD Monitor – now $496.90 (down from $699)
- Samsung 34″ QHD Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor – now $819.90 (down from $950.40)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?
Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
- Bonelk Wired Gaming Keyboard – now $49 (down from $79.99)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $149.99 (down from $269.99)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $84 (down from $189)
Best mouse deals
Do you have a dull pain on the inside of your wrist, or maybe you experience some cramping after just a few hours on the computer? Then maybe it’s time you traded up for an ergonomic mouse to offset any early carpal tunnel syndrome. This Logitech mouse sports an elevated design that is shaped to offer your hand plenty of support, while still maintaining comfort and convenient access to its mappable side buttons.
It also makes 90% less than noise than most mice, can scroll 1,000 lines per second and can offer up to 70 days of use on full charge.
- Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse – now $77.80 (down from $128)
- Logitech MX Master 3S Advance Performance Ergonomic Mouse – now $147.95 (down from $179.95)
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – now $127.20 (down from $159)
- Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $255.20 (down from $319)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $79 (down from $129)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – now $103.20 (down from $129)
Best headset deals
The headset you wear while gaming can make a big difference to the way you play. Aside from blocking out any and all outside noises, the right headset will also allow you to hear enemy footsteps from a distance or immerse yourself deeper into the world as you explore.
To ensure you have the best experience possible, try the Lenovo Legion H600 wireless headset. It features 2.4GHz lossless wireless receiver, excellent sound and magnetic charging. While wearing these headphones, you’ll hear everything in detail – from water dripping in a bandit’s cavern to shots fired from any direction.
- Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $109 (down from $150)
- Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset – now $159 (down from $239)
- Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X Earbuds – now $95.90 (down from $116.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 – now $169 (down from $219)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $665 (down from $799)
Other PC accessory deals
So you’ve got your gaming computer, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?
You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider. That’s why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that’s currently on sale for $189 off. It can handle speeds up to 6,000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band 2.5G Gaming Router – now $614.88 (down from $799)
- AUSDOM AW651 HDR QHD 2K Zoomable Streaming Webcam with Tripod – now $99 (down from $199)
- Samsung 870 Evo 1TB 2.5″ SATA III SSD – now $138.90 (down from $229)
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD – now $144.90 (down from $394.68)
- Seagate Barracuda 3.5″ 4TB Hard Disk – now $128.90 (down from $259)
- Seagate IronWolf 3.5″ 8TB NAS SATA 3 HDD – now $268.90 (down from $640)
- Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS SATA Internal Hard Drive – now $155 (down from $289)
- Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Internal Hard Drive – now $358.90 (down from $799)
- TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $194.70 (down from $259)
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $39.70 (down from $49)