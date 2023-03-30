Optus is Giving the Pixel 7 Range a Tasty Discount

It’s easy to find a good price for the Google Pixel 7 these days, but Optus has the mobile deal that’ll let you save the most.

If you pick up the Google Pixel 7 on either a 24 or 36-month postpaid plan through Optus right now, you’ll save $300 on the usual price. This discount sinks the cost of the device from $999 to $699 and can be paired up with the provider’s roster of postpaid plans.

Paired up with the $49 Optus Choice Plus plan, you’re looking at $68.40 per month for a Google Pixel 7 and 30GB of data on a 36-month plan.

If that price point, timeline or monthly allocation of gigabytes isn’t quite what you’re after, then be sure to scroll down to the widgets below for a round-up of what a Google Pixel 7 will cost you with each of Optus’ 24-month and 36-month mobile plans.

Keen on the superior camera hardware that comes with the Pixel 7 Pro? Optus’ latest offer is even more generous, with the current promotion bringing the regular price of Google’s flagship down by $349 to a discounted $950. That’s less than the RRP of the standard model, not to mention a better deal than what you can find elsewhere at the time of writing.

READ MORE The Google Pixel 7 Gets Enough Right to Justify the Almost $1,000 Price Tag

Gaze out the widget below for a round-up of your options when it comes to pairing the Google Pixel 7 Pro with one of Optus’ 36-month postpaid mobile plans.

If you’re intrigued by the idea of making your next smartphone one that’s been made by Google, you’re probably not the only one. Last year’s Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a have reportedly been Google’s best-selling generation of mobile phones to date.

While replacements for all three of the above are due later in the year, now is a great time for those sitting on the fence to pick up any of the three and snag some savings in the process. At the time of writing, all three of Australia’s big three providers are discounting Google’s 2022 smartphones in some form or another.

For a snapshot of the best deals going around for the Pixel 7 this month, check out the widget below.

