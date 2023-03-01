Optus’ 500GB Mobile Plan Is Back for $69 (Nice)

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your current mobile plan, specifically because you’re after more monthly data, then you’ll be excited to learn that Optus’ 500GB SIM-only plan is back.

If you’re an avid fan of telco promos (weird hobby, but no judgement) then you’ll know that Optus will occasionally offer this 500GB plan for a limited time.

By itself, this 500GB mobile plan is some solid value, but Optus is also offering a discount for the first 12 months you’re with the telco. Instead of $89 per month, you’ll only be paying $69 per month for the first year you’re with the Optus Plus Promo plan.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the Plus Promo plan, here’s how it compares to Optus’ other mobile plans, along with other telcos.

Here’s what the Optus Plus Promo plan looks like

This offer is available until 30 April.

Here’s what the rest of Optus’ SIM-only plans look like:

As you can see, the discount has the 500GB plan currently sitting at the same price as the 220GB plan ($69 per month).

Even at full price, the 500GB will still give you more data than Optus’ 360GB, which is also priced at $89 per month.

All of Optus’ mobile plans are contract-free, so if you don’t want to pay $89 once this discount period ends, you’re able to swap plans or providers with no hassle. But even without the discount, the Plus plan has the best value of Optus’ SIM-only range.

How does this plan compare to other providers?

Compared to the other SIM-only plans being offered by other telcos with at least 200GB of data, the Optus Plus Promo plan still offers the best bang for your buck.

In terms of overall data allowance, the next closest plan is Optus’ 360GB plan at $89 per month. Even Telstra’s $89 per month plan tops out at 300GB of data.

Vodafone does have a slightly cheaper plan at $65 per month, but it only has 300GB of data. The 500GB Optus’ plan still has the best value in this price range – although this Vodafone plan isn’t a bad choice if you want to swap providers after the discount period ends.

This article has been updated since it was first published.