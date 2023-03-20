One of Marvel Studios’ Most Important Executives Just Left the Company

A few names have been attached to every single Marvel Studios movie since the first one, Iron Man, in 2008. Kevin Feige is the one most people know. Louis D’Esposito is another, and a third is Victoria Alonso. Together, those three producers have worked together to build Marvel Studios into a history-making juggernaut. However, in a shocking turn of events, Alonso has now left the company.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Alonso’s exit, and it’s huge news for the superhero studio. Alonso has produced every single Marvel Studios movie, and show, since the beginning. Her most recent title was President of Physical and Post Production, Visual Effects, and Animation at Marvel Studios, which is a fancy way of saying she was in charge of everything happening when people make the movies. And yet now, as of last week, she’s gone.

io9 has reached out to Marvel to see if there’s any statement or reasoning behind Alonso’s exit departure will update this post when or if we hear back. But it is of interest that she has a memoir coming out in a few weeks called Possibility Is Your Superpower, which will tell her story of growing up in Argentina all the way to being one of the foremost architects of one of the largest brands in Hollywood. (I, for one, am now even more interested to read it, just in case she gets into why she made this massive move.)

It’s also of interest that this is happening after the disappointing release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, arguably the first real sign that Marvel movies maybe aren’t the instant, guaranteed mega-hits they’ve been for over a decade. So it’ll be intriguing to hear in the coming days if Alonso’s exit really signals a period of uncertainty at the company or if the timing was coincidental. Either way, Marvel Studios as it is now, and has been, doesn’t become that without Victoria Alonso. It’s a huge loss for Marvel and a huge gain to whatever she does next.