Oh, That’s Who Brie Larson Is Playing in Fast X

Two of the things that have fans most excited for the return of Fast and Furious are the additions of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Aquaman and Captain Marvel add some major star power (and, in Larson’s case, Oscar-calibre acting) to a franchise that’s already jam-packed with talent. However, since both actors are coming into Fast X seemingly out of nowhere, there was plenty of speculation as to who they’d be playing.

Would their characters be related to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, or maybe Brian (the late Paul Walker)? For Momoa, the answer was revealed in the film’s first trailer: he’s Dante, the son of the bad guy in Fast Five, Hernan Reyes, and he’s desperate to get revenge on Dom and his friends. But what about Larson? Well, she finally spilled the beans in a new interview.

“Tess is Mr. Nobody’s daughter,” Larson told Total Film magazine. “She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.”

We realise this is a tad confusing coming the week after John Wick Chapter 4 opened, which also has a character called Mr. Nobody in it. But, in the Fast world, Mr. Nobody was played by Kurt Russell and he led a secretive team called the Agency which employed Dom and his friends. In Fast 9, Mr. Nobody disappeared, seemingly leaving a void — and now it appears his daughter will be stepping up.

I’m ok with this role just because you can imagine Larson’s character would be enamoured with these pseudo-superheroes her father certainly talked about, and would want to become a part of their world. Whether or not that’s what happens, or how it fits into what seems to be a massive story, will be revealed in a few weeks’ time.

Fast X opens May 19.