Now Baby Yoda Can Help You Keep Your AirPods Safe

One of the best features of Apple’s wireless earbuds — their sleek and compact charging case that’s one of the smallest on the market — unfortunately also makes the AirPods and AirPods Pro easy to lose. And while Apple provides several electronic ways to find a lost pair of buds, an easier solution might just be to make that charging case stick out like a Jedi dropout.

Season three of The Mandalorian premiered yesterday, and while the first episode isn’t breaking any new Star Wars ground like Andor did, sometimes more of the same isn’t a bad thing. Especially when it means more adventures with Din Djarin and his forcing-wielding sidekick, Grogu (colloquially called Baby Yoda). Several years after the streaming series’ debut, Grogu remains an incredibly popular character and pop culture icon, and The Mandalorian’s marketing machine shows no signs of slowing down, with Casetify now debuting a new lineup of Mando-themed smartphone, tablet, laptop, smartwatch, and earbud accessories.

The standout piece from Casetify’s new collection is an AirPods Pro/Pro 2 case consisting mostly of an oversized Grogu head made from foam and vinyl, with a pair of large dead eyes staring up at you every time you reach for your earbuds. The two-part Baby Yoda case is split at the neck to facilitate the opening and closing of the hinged lid on the AirPods charging case inside, but while you can still connect a Lightning cable to the bottom for charging, the added bulk of Grogu means wireless charging is no longer an option.

The Mandalorian Grogu Collectible AirPods Pro Case is currently listed on Casetify’s website for a steep $US70 ($97), although it does include a carabiner for hanging it somewhere, since there’s no way you’re slipping this into a pants pocket any more. However, you’ll have to wait until March 14 for Casetify’s entire Mando collection to be released.