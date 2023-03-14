10 Desk Accessories for Your Office That Won’t Contribute to Your Cable Clutter

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

By now, you should be equipped with all of the essential desk accessories to get your work done. Laptop? Check. Second screen? Check. Wi-Fi? Check. Now that you’ve secured all of the basic techy components you need in order to work from home, it’s time to consider some handy accessories will elevate your desk set-up.

With the hybrid work model quickly becoming the new normal in workspaces around the world, having both an ergonomic and inviting office desk is more important than ever. After all, seeing as the average full-time employee spends about 40 hours at their desk each week, you’ll want to ensure you’re equipped with everything you need, so you can continue to deliver your best results.

From a wrist rest to a laptop stand, here are our must-have desk accessories below.

READ MORE 15 Cool Gadgets That Will Inject Some Fun Into Your Workspace

The best non-tech desk accessories for your home office

A chair mat

A chair mat is a total game-changer if your desk is situated in a carpeted space, since a rolling chair won’t do much rolling.

With a desk mat handy, moving around will take about 80% less effort and will help rid you of any static electricity build-up while working. It’ll also prevent scratches or scuff marks from marring your floorboards.

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.24) | eBay ($49.04)

Under desk keyboard drawer

If you don’t have a keyboard drawer, you don’t have to buy a whole new home office desk to get one. Instead, you can install this retractable one by Fellowes, which can comfortably fit both your keyboard and mouse. It even comes inlaid with a mousepad and wrist rest, so you’re all ready to go.

Just like most keyboard drawers, it can slide neatly under your desk and out of sight when it’s time to clock off for the day.

Where to buy: Amazon ($79.80) | eBay ($74.95)

A footrest

Do you suffer from lower back pain? Well, aside from swapping your current office chair for a more ergonomic one, go and invest in a good footrest instead.

A footrest is good motivation for sitting properly, and this adjustable one works well to reduce back strain. It’ll also give you a nice massage on the soles of your feet, because who doesn’t want a little foot massage while hard at work?

Where to buy: Amazon ($54.98) | Catch ($39.36) | eBay ($68.01)

This cute sticky note holder

For a place you’re going to sit at for about eight hours a day, five days a week — you’re going to want your home office desk to look as inviting and fun as can be.

We recommend jazzing up your desk with either a pot plant or this adorable cat-shaped sticky note holder. But hey, if a cat doesn’t speak to your soul, just know there’s also a polar bear or an apple version available.

Where to buy: Amazon ($40.24)

An extra large desk mat

We’re not sure about you, but if your laptop tends to slip and slide around your home office desk while typing, you might want to consider an eco-leather deskmate. This snazzy desk accessory by Nordik is a non-slip mat that’ll keep your computer firmly in place and doubles as a stylish mouse pad.

It also happens to be water-resistant, making it easier to clean up any accidental spills.

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.97) | eBay ($36.96)

READ MORE Level Up Your Work From Home Setup With These 7 Cool Desk Gadgets

A cooling laptop stand

There’s two big reasons you need to consider a laptop stand. One: you won’t have to sacrifice a bag of rice for your laptop if any spillages occur. And two? Ergonomics, baby.

Without the elevation that a laptop stand brings, you’ll find yourself constantly dropping your head downwards, putting unnecessary strain on the back of your neck. Thanks to the weight of your big ol’ brain, this will eventually put a lot of strain on your spine, which will catch up with you in later life.

The added benefit of this laptop stand is that it was designed to improve your laptop’s air circulation, thus preventing it from overheating.

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.95)

If you’d prefer a more elevated laptop stand, you can check out this one by Bonelk here for $99.95.

A reversible octopus plushie

So, you’re probably thinking, “Why do I need a little plushie on my home office desk?” Well, hear us out – we think it adds character. Another reason is that these reversible octopus plushies are a fun way to indicate to your family or housemates that you mean business.

While my family shouldn’t interrupt me when I’m working, sometimes they just can’t help it. When I’m in an important meeting or buckling down into my hour of power to meet a deadline, I like to flip over my friend here to its grumpy face to let others know I can’t be disturbed. Once my octopus has its happy face back, they’re welcome to pop into my home office to ask a quick question. You’d be surprised how strangely effective it is.

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.95) | eBay ($17.95)

A wrist-supporting gel mouse pad

When I first started a desk job, I found that my right hand suffered from severe wrist pain every day. All that clicking and typing using a mouse started to give me a bit of carpal tunnel syndrome. It was strange to think that something that required such little movement resulted in so much pain.

In an effort to relieve this, one of my colleagues hooked me up with a gel wrist pad. And the rest is history.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39) | eBay ($38.95)

A back support

Ergonomics, ergonomics, ergonomics. It’s funny how we don’t realise how dangerous sitting can be, right?

This SmartFit conform backrest is ideal for providing maximum support to your spine and lower back while seated. Plus, it’ll improve your posture even after years of slouching down to stare at a screen.

Your back will thank you in 20 years.

Where to buy: Amazon ($92.42) | eBay ($109.95) | Myer ($111)

A standing desk

While we suppose you can’t quite call it an “accessory”, a desk is ever essential for a home office set-up. Don’t resign yourself to the dining room table or, god forbid, your bed. A standing desk is where it’s at and chiefly, for what it can offer you.

You see, we’re willing to bet that most of you who work from home aren’t standing up and walking as much as you’d like. By working from home more, you’re cutting out chunks of natural exercise from your daily commute.

That’s where a standing desk comes in handy. It gives you the opportunity to get off your tush and stretch your legs. Plus, you’re more likely to burn some calories by standing up than you ever will sitting down.

This one from Artiss is very convenient because it features a motorised control panel, so you can easily set the height of your desk.

Where to buy: Amazon ($329.95) | Catch ($270.70) | eBay ($329.95)