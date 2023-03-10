New Rumours Tease the Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies Versions of Aang and Friends

Andy Samberg’s Indiana Jones parody Digman! becomes a Brooklyn 99 reunion. Plus, check out creepy trailers for The Tank and The Resurrection of Charles Manson, as well as a new trailer for Yellowjackets’s second season. Spoilers get!

Ready Or Not 2

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Scream VI co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed plans are still underway for a sequel to 2019’s Ready or Not.

That is the hope. We would love to.

Brooklyn 45

Ted Geoghegan (Mohawk, We Are Still Here) shared a hand-painted poster for Brookyln 45, his new period horror film about a seance held by military veterans immediately after World War II. Anne Ramsay, Ezra Buzzington, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ron E. Rains, and Kristina Klebe are attached to star.

I can't begin to express how much I love Marc Schoenbach's hand painted 40s-inspired poster art for BROOKLYN 45. @RueMorgue has the exclusive. #SXSW https://t.co/klQxsfjzHU pic.twitter.com/0vBaBZqmA4 — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) March 9, 2023

The Tank

Coastal property owners accidentally unleash a salamander-esque mutant from its special enclosure in the trailer for The Tank.

The Resurrection of Charles Manson

A strange cult is determined to bring Charles Manson back to life in the trailer for The Resurrection of Charles Manson (naturally) starring Frank Grillo and Jaime King.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies

Avatar News, citing reporting from Daniel RPK, has character descriptions for one of the upcoming The Last Airbender film projects, focusing on versions of the characters in their mid-late 20s.

Casting is officially in progress for the adult Team Avatar movie! Here are official character descriptions:



Aang – "24, male, from a fictional community inspired by the monastic cultures of Asia. Adventurous, kind, with a youthful exuberance and energy, Aang wants to



[1/6] — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) March 10, 2023

Katara – "26, female, from a fictional community inspired by cultures of the First Nations of Canada, Indigenous American and Inuit people. Independent, passionate, and determined,



[3/6] — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) March 10, 2023

Sokka – "27, male, from a fictional community inspired by cultures of the First Nations of Canada, Indigenous American and Inuit people. Sokka is a charismatic and ambitious man with a wry sense of humor. He's a natural leader and storyteller, and he's always looking to



[5/6] — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) March 10, 2023

help those around him. Courageous and resourceful, Sokka is not afraid to fight for what he believes in."



Source: @DanielRPK!



[6/6] — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) March 10, 2023

Digman!

Brooklyn 99‘s Andy Samberg, Jo Lo Truglio, and Melissa Fumero star in the latest trailer for Digman!, an animated Indiana Jones parody also boasting the voice talents of Daniel Radcliffe, Clancy Brown, Tim Meadows, Edgar Wright, Maya Rudolph, Harvey Guillen, Jane Lynch, and more.

Yellowjackets

Finally, a new Yellowjackets trailer reveals Lottie was “committed to a mental institution in Switzerland” before becoming the cult leader we meet in season two.

