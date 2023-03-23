New Daredevil: Born Again Set Pictures Could Reveal Its Surprising Timeline

We’re getting a look at Blue Beetle very soon. The Flash movie seems to have some very surprising content. Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu gets a new synopsis. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois, and the final season of Titans gets a new look. Spoilers get!

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Deadline reports Kat Conner Sterling has joined the cast of Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s in an undisclosed role.

Please Don’t Feed the Children

Deadline also reports Michelle Dockery is attached to star in Please Don’t Feed the Children, the feature debut of Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Destry Allyn Spielberg. Based on a script by Paul Bertino, the story concerns “a group of orphans” who head “south in search of a new life” after “a viral outbreak ravages the country’s adult population.” Unfortunately for the kids, they soon “find themselves at the mercy of a deranged woman harbouring a dangerous secret.”

The Flash

According to FilmRatings.com, The Flash movie has been rated PG-13 for “sequences of violence and action, some strong language” and surprisingly, “partial nudity.”

Nosferatu

Focus Features has launched a tie-in website for Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Disappointingly, there’s not much there at present besides a cast list and the following synopsis:

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Blue Beetle

A trailer for Blue Beetle is on the way, according to star George Lopez on Instagram.

The Black Demon

An oil spill causes a supernaturally-powered Megalodon to attack an offshore rig in the trailer for The Black Demon, starring Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, and Julio Cesar Cedillo.

From Black

In order to learn the truth about her missing son, a grieving mother turns to the dark arts in the trailer for From Black.

Hunt Club

Mickey Rourke and Casper Van Dien stalk Mena Suvari on a private island in the trailer for Hunt Club, another new take on The Most Dangerous Game available on VOD April 4.

Daredevil: Born Again

A church bulletin board spotted on the set of Daredevil: Born Again suggests the series is set in the year 2020, amidst the events of “The Blip.”

📸 | Set photo from ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’.



The Church bulletin board states March 15, 2020 – a potential hint at the show taking place during the Blip? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vTmXSJ1EBu — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 21, 2023

Star Wars: Andor

In conversation with Variety (via ComicBook), Diego Luna stated the second season of Andor is partially informed by fan reaction to season one.

The second season ends where Rogue One starts. We’re not changing the ending of Rogue One so that’s it. It’s a nice feeling, it’s like a long film… It has a beginning and an end. We all know what’s going to happen … There’s something interesting with the second season, which is that I have a different feeling every day I go to set. Now I know, not just that the series was well received and that people liked it, but I know why they liked it. That’s another tool we have these days through social media. We actually listen to audiences and critics. We understand what things connected and what didn’t connect. It’s kind of cool to have an opportunity to go and execute another season having this information. It’s, in a way, a season that will end up representing the audience in a different way. Somehow, the audience is part of this season because the interaction we had served as inspiration.

Quantum Leap

Ben finds himself “closer to home than he ever expected” in the synopsis for “Judgement Day,” the April 3 season finale of Quantum Leap.

Ben’s final leap of the season takes him closer to home than he ever expected. The team faces the ultimate showdown with Leaper X as they battle for the future of the Quantum Leap project and their lives.

[Spoiler TV]

Yellowjackets

Kurt Loder updates on the missing Yellowjackets team in an MTV News report from 1996.

Superman & Lois

The globe atop The Daily Planet building appears to crush Lois from above in the trailer for next week’s episode, “In Cold Blood.”

Gotham Knights

Meanwhile, the Mutant Gang blows up a GCPD dirigible in the trailer for “Under Pressure,” next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.

Titans

Finally, Brother Blood pulls the Titans into another dimension in the trailer for the show’s final season at HBO Max.

