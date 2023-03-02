Netflix’s Agent Elvis Reveals Its Full Cast and a Hip-Swivelling Full Trailer

We already knew Matthew McConaughey had been cast to voice the title character on Agent Elvis, and thanks to this new trailer for the Netflix series — the first adult animated project from Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse studio Sony Pictures Animation — we’ve got an even better idea of what to expect from this mash-up of rock idol and spy goofballery.

Also, the soundtrack suggests that McConaughey (whose “Elvis voice” sounds just like Matthew McConaughey’s voice, doesn’t it? Sort of the opposite of an Austin Butler situation?) won’t be doing his own singing, if the inclusion of a certain classic Elvis tune here is any indication. Thank you, thankyouverymuch.

That looks ridiculous, but the talent involved here is even more ridiculous. The all-star main cast, with character descriptions, follows:

Kaitlin Olson is CeCe Ryder – CeCe is the unpredictable, highly skilled secret agent who barges into Elvis’ life when he joins TCB. A product of the counterculture, she enjoys annoying Elvis but is always mission-focused. Except for when she isn’t. Johnny Knoxville is Bobby Ray – Elvis’ best friend and not-so-bright sidekick. He’s Elvis’ entourage all wrapped up into one and fully devoted to his boss, The King of Rock n Roll. Niecy Nash is Bertie – Bertie is the strong-willed mother figure who has known Elvis since he was in diapers. She runs his day-to-day life and is the only one who can go toe-to-toe with Elvis. Tom Kenny is Scatter – Elvis’ weaponised, chain-smoking, degenerate former NASA chimp with a trigger happy dark side. Don Cheadle is The Commander – The mysterious spy master who runs the covert agency known as The Central Bureau (“TCB”). He’s the mercurial man in charge who knows where all the non-metaphorical bodies are buried.

The guest stars are also of blue (suede)-ribbon quality: Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero, and even Priscilla Presley (as herself); Presley is credited as a co-creator and executive producer alongside John Eddie. Eddie is also Agent Elvis’ co-showrunner and writer, with Mike Arnold showrunning, executive producing, and serving as head writer.

Agent Elvis starts taking care of business March 17 on Netflix.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.