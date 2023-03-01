The Cool Tech (So Far) From MWC 2023

It seems we’ve only just recovered from CES and another consumer tech trade show is already upon us. It’s now time for Mobile World Congress, or MWC as it’s now known as, and its 2023 edition is kicking off in Barcelona, Spain, today.

MWC is organised by GSMA and dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry. While CES tends to focus more on TVs, laptops and monitors, robots and other miscellaneous innovations, MWC is the phone and network show.

The likes of Huawei, Nokia and OnePlus usually headline announcements during MWC, but a number of local telcos attend the event, too, and leapfrog their innovations off the hype of trade show.

With day one officially kicking off on Monday, overnight Tuesday for us in Australia, there have been a handful of MWC 2023 announcements already made. There are also a handful of companies that announce new products adjacently.

For us, however, we’re going to focus just on the consumer announcements, the ones that are making their way to Australia or the ones that are just…interesting.

MWC 2023 announcements

Here are the things that’ve caught our attention so far.

TCL

After wowing us with its AR Smart Glasses at CES, TCL has continued its 2023 announcements with a focus on its tablets and phones at MWC. The company touted the expansion of its tablet portfolio with the new TCL NXTPAPER 11, TCL TAB 11 and upgraded TCL NXTPAPER technology. Highlights of the new tech include a brighter display and 2K visuals. TCL also added new ‘40’ range handsets to the market, but they’re only for U.S. customers. We reviewed the TCL 30 5G last week, if you’re interested in what we do have available in Australia.

Nokia

Overnight, Nokia announced the G22, a new smartphone coming to the Aussie market, complete with an iFixit partnership. While not part of MWC 2023, what is part of MWC 2023 is the network giant’s unveiling of a new logo.

This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We’re unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work. https://t.co/lbKLfaL2OI #NewNokia pic.twitter.com/VAgVo8p6nG — Nokia #MWC23 (@nokia) February 26, 2023

Oppo

The phone technically launched three months ago in China, but in line with MWC 2023 Oppo announced that its new Find N2 Flip foldable is coming to Australia.

Oppo also used MWC 2023 to reveal its Oppo Air Glass 2.

Looks like glasses, feels like air 👓



Introducing OPPO Air Glass 2, upgraded from monocular to binocular lens function, for all-day convenience.#OPPOMWC23 #MWC23 pic.twitter.com/veT2heTI3O — OPPO (@oppo) March 1, 2023

Motorola

While just a concept, the Moto Rizr Rollable smartphone has already made an appearance at MWC 2023. Per reports, the phone is inspired by the original Motorola Rizr Z3 launched back in 2006.

Lenovo

Announcing its latest PC and Chromebook additions, Lenovo used MWC 2023 to showcase the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 second generation Windows 11 laptops, a redesigned fourth-generation ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga with narrower bezels, new colours, materials and features, a fourth-generation ThinkPad T14s, T14 and second-generation T16 workhorse laptops along with the fourth-generation ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15.

The performance you need, wherever you need it: the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 combines mobility with design in one incredibly iconic powerhouse.



Learn more: https://t.co/dgAnoHvja4 | #LenovoMWC — Lenovo (@Lenovo) February 26, 2023

But Lenovo also showed off its rollable laptop at MWC.

Lenovo's concept laptop at Mobile World Congress has an extending, rollable display that grows in size with a button tap. We checked it out, along with a smartphone that stretches, too. https://t.co/87dOTYn0fQ — PCMag (@PCMag) February 26, 2023

Google

The Android operating system owner of course had a few things to announce at MWC 2023. Of the greatest note is nine new features that are coming to Android and Wear OS. Features coming soon include a note-keeping widget for your home screen (and watch face), Google Meet noise cancellation on Android, more emoji mashups, Chrome content size increases by up to 300 per cent and new sound/display modes for WatchOS with grayscale and mono audio support.

So many new ways to stay productive and keep things fun with friends and family while #RunningAndroid 🤩 Get into updates like Google Keep single note widget and shortcuts for Wear OS, Fast Pair on Chromebook, and many more! https://t.co/GkGJdDejjZ — Android (@Android) February 27, 2023

Qualcomm

Qualcomm usually uses the MWC event to make a bunch of announcements, and this year was no different. Amid announcements to accelerate 5G automation, a collaboration with Dell to accelerate Open RAN design and deployments, and the next steps for its Snapdragon 5G platform for cars, the biggest announcement involved partnerships with Android phone makers to bring satellite comms to more smartphones. Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi are all working with Qualcomm to leverage Snapdragon Satellite, and enable two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications using the tech.

Qualcomm said it was working with a group of Android smartphone companies to add satellite-based messaging capabilities to their devices https://t.co/6RSYXCHlS7 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2023

Huawei

Huawei showed off its new smartwatch at MWC 2023, the Watch GT Cyber, with a focus on user-swappable parts. While most smartwatches on the market will let you change the band and the watch face, the GT Cyber is all about customisation, allowing the user to pull the actual watch module out of the frame and change more parts more freely. Huawei has previously released smartwatches in Australia, so we’ve reached out to Huawei to ask if this watch is coming to the local market.

El nuevo HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber tiene increíble diseño que te permite cambiar sus fundas y resistencia militar para ponerlo a prueba en cualquiera de tus entrenamientos.

Conoce más: https://t.co/d5dnYFLxHy#HUAWEIWATCHGTCyber pic.twitter.com/HQNpd98zoz — Huawei Mobile Mx (@HuaweiMobileMx) February 22, 2023

NBN Co

Returning to Australia for a minute and the company responsible for rolling out the NBN, alongside Ericsson, announced at MWC 2023 the deployment of Ericsson’s extended-range software that NBN hopes will improve broadband coverage, speed and reliability for regional Australia. The long-range software supports a transmission range for 5G mmWave technology of up to 6.9km using advanced beamforming techniques and machine learning to allow for an increased use of the radio frequency spectrum to boost capacity and reduce congestion.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has launched a pair of augmented reality glasses with more advanced technology than any existing AR glasses currently on market. Per XDA Developers, we learn the Xiaomi Wireless AR Smart Glass Explorer Edition feature a pair of Micro-OLED screens that boast full HD visuals at 1,200 nits of brightness. The report explains that there are three forward-facing cameras on the front of the glasses that are used to map the environment in front of the wearer.

Featuring cutting-edge technologies and a futuristic design, see a #ConnectedFuture through Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition!



Explore more from the video below. #InnovationForEveryone #MWC23 pic.twitter.com/9nhc4JShqf — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 27, 2023

Take a look at this super fast charging, too.

Honor

The new Honor Magic 5 range was showed off at MWC 2023.

Take a walk on the wild side, with the all-new #HONORMagic5 Pro in Coral Purple, inspired by the most precious gifts of mother nature herself. #UnleashthePowerofMagic #HONORMWC2023 #MWC23 pic.twitter.com/rbi7uLSAar — HONOR (@Honorglobal) March 1, 2023

But the company also set a world record (???).

Congrats to the #HONORMagic5 Pro for capturing a new World Record! Check out the magic moment when Grabo achieves the highest between-the-legs slam dunk, captured with our powerful new AI Motion Sensing Capture technology. @GWR #HONORMWC2023 #MWC23 pic.twitter.com/xuDFWdGy7j — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 27, 2023

That’s it for now. We’ll keep you updated as more new products drop at MWC 2023.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.