Ford’s First Australian Electric Car Is the Mustang Mach-E

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is finally coming to Australia.

The electric SUV will go on sale in Q4 2023, a Ford spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia, and will follow the launch of Ford’s electric commercial van down under, the E-Transit. Three variants will be offered to customers.

We’ve known Ford’s been planning a move to offer electric vehicles in Australia for some time now, but this has locked it in – the Mach-E will be the first electric consumer-level Ford put on sale in the country (and the F-150 Lightning may follow it).

The car is currently being shown off at the Melbourne Grand Prix, and over the weekend, attendees to the Formula 1 race will be able to see the car in the flesh at a Ford stall (hence making the announcement was Team Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo who drove the Mustang Mach-E around the Melbourne circuit).

“It’s an exciting time for electric vehicles in Australia, and Mach-E gives us the chance to do what Mustang has done best for decades – put a smile on customer’s faces,” said Ford Australia and New Zealand president and CEO Andrew Birkic.

“We know Australians love that feeling of driving a performance car, and the Mach-E will mean they can enjoy that iconic Mustang freedom with all the benefits that an EV offers. There’s something special about the Mach-E that you can only really understand once you get behind the wheel.”

The top-of-the-range Ford Mustang Mach-E sold in Australia will be called the ‘GT’, and it’ll be the fastest vehicle Ford sells in the country, with a 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. It’ll be joined by the middle ‘Premium’ option and the standard ‘Select’ option.

The AWD dual motor ‘GT’ option offers a range of close to 600km (WLTP) on a single charge while a single motor is active, but with both motors activated, the company claims it can reach up to 490km. The GT ships with improved suspension and performance brakes, along with an ‘Untame Plus’ driving mode for track days.

Meanwhile, the single motor ‘Premium’ can reach up to 600km with a 91kWh battery (216kW/430Nm motor), while the Select can reach up to 470km with its 71kW battery (198kW/430Nm motor). Both of these models are RWD.

Each car ships with a 15.5-inch centre console infotainment system with Ford’s SYNC4 operating system, wireless phone charging, a B&O sound system and a panoramic sunroof by default.

Reservations for the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Australia will open soon and can be made exclusively through the Ford website via an approved dealer.

Australian pricing is yet to be announced, as is a more solid availability date. It’ll be the first of many EVs for the company, with Ford planning to bring at least five electrified vehicles to Australia by the end of 2024.