Motorola Is Making a ThinkPad Phone Called, You Guessed It, the ThinkPhone

Motorola has revealed its next batch of phones that’ll be joining its catalogue of budget, mid-range and premium handsets, with a completely new model joining the range — the ThinkPhone.

The Motorola ThinkPhone (officially called the ThinkPhone by Motorola) is obviously the star of the announcement, so we’re going to be spending the most time on it. The ThinkPhone name derives from ‘ThinkPad’, a range of laptops manufactured by Motorola’s owner, Lenovo.

Lenovo bought the ThinkPad name from IBM back in 2005, using the title as a way of transforming its business into one of the world’s biggest PC manufacturers.

Now, we’re getting the ThinkPhone, a smartphone that seems to be on par with the Google Pixel 7 in price, but tailored to look identical to a ThinkPad laptop.

Motorola ThinkPhone specs

The ThinkPhone comes with a host of premium specifications. Kicking things off, a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2400 x 1080 display with a 144hz refresh rate is what you can expect from the screen.

Internally, the Motorola ThinkPhone packs 8GB memory and 256GB storage capacity, backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 5G connectivity. It’s a little odd to see an 8+ Gen 1 chip in a new phone in 2023, now that many phone makers have moved onto the Gen 2, but that’s what the phone is shipping with.

The main camera on the back is a 50MP lens. It’s joined by a 13MP ultrawide camera and a depth sensor, along with a 32MP selfie camera.

You can also expect a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wireless charging and an expected battery life of up to 36 hours. There’s also an IP68 resistance rating and a dual SIM slot.

Joining the Motorola ThinkPhone is the Moto e13 and the Moto g53. These phones follow through with what you can expect from Motorola — budget and mid-range devices. Neither device has any standout features, but they’ll both be available later than the ThinkPhone.

The Moto e13 comes with the most budget features of the trio — 64GB storage with 1TB upgradeable, 2GB memory, a 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 IPS LCD display and a UNISOC T606 processor (note that it doesn’t come with 5G connectivity). It’ll be available in black.

Meanwhile, the Moto g53 comes with 128GB storage with up to 1TB upgradeable, 4GB memory, a 120hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 LCD display and a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. It’ll be available in blue and pink (though pink will be exclusively available at retailers and not through carriers).

Motorola ThinkPhone pricing and availability in Australia

In Australia, the ThinkPhone will only be available in carbon black — a nice colour option to have, but the only choice regardless. This will set you back $999. The Lenovo ThinkPhone is available from March 30 (today).

The Moto e13 costs $149 and can be purchased on a Telstra (from May 9) or Optus (from May 1) prepaid plan, and the Moto G53 costs $329 and can be purchased on a Telstra prepaid plan (from April 26) or from retailers on April 8.