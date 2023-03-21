The 8 Best Monitor Stands That Will Save Your Crook Neck

The idea that sitting can be so detrimental to your health is a tough one to grasp. For those of you lucky enough to make a living at your desk, you probably haven’t realised how easy it is for you to develop spinal or joint injuries later on in life – simply by sitting. One of the easier ways to prevent this is by investing in a monitor stand.

While you may think that those aches and pains are reserved only for those who work in manual labour or play a lot of sport, you’ll be sorely mistaken. Staring at a screen all day isn’t just poor for your eyesight, it’s harmful to your neck.

Most people tend to work from laptops with their heads bent down as they type away at their keyboards. However, what most don’t realise is that their big ol’ brains weigh more than what their necks can support.

After years of maintaining this type of poor posture, neck strain can trickle its way down to your lower back and become a daily problem instead.

While you shouldn’t think of a monitor stand as a cure-all solution to future lower back and neck problems, it is a small step in preventing aches and pains you’ll wish you did something about when you had the chance.

Below, we’ve rounded up what we think are the best monitor stands that are also stylish, functional and helpful for correcting poor ergonomics.

MOOJAY m onitor stand

This might just be the god of all monitor stands. Not only can it raise your laptop by 3.15 inches, but it also comes with four USB ports so you can charge your devices, which eliminates the need to repeatedly crawl under your desk to plug or unplug your adapters.

It also features snazzy RGB lights that echo the vibe of a gaming set-up and its lights can change between seven different effects with the press of a button.

We also enjoy how it comes with its own little pull out drawer, so you can store all your bits and bobs, and it sports a nifty a phone stand, so you’ll never miss a notification.

Where to buy: Amazon ($44.87)

FITUEYES computer monitor stand

If you’re short on room, this is the monitor stand for you. You can use the little space underneath to keep your notebooks or papers out of the way and reduce your desk clutter. It also happens to come in black, brown or oak to match whatever aesthetic you’re gunning for on your desk.

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.99) | eBay ($38.26)

Marbrasse monitor stand with drawer

If organisation is your thing, you’ll get a kick out of this monitor stand, which sports two pen holders and two drawers for storage. The top drawer is divided into three little compartments, so you can separate your paperclips from your stapler or your sticky notes.

Where to buy: Amazon ($94.91)

ERGOMAKER glass monitor stand

This two-in-one glass monitor stand would be an elegant, contemporary addition to any workspace.

You have the option to stack them on top of each other, or have them act as a dual monitor stand if you are in possession of two screens. Its glass design makes it super easy to spot and clean dust or stains, too.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59.99) | eBay ($69.95)

SoBuy bamboo monitor riser with drawer

This monitor riser allows you to hide away any loose items, such as rubber bands or pens by sliding them inside its bamboo drawers.

You can even use it as a storage space for your keyboard, if you need to clear off your desk.

Where to buy: eBay ($44.99)

Besign adjustable aluminium laptop stand

In case you haven’t had the chance to invest in a new computer monitor, you can still save yourself from some neck strain by placing your laptop on an adjustable stand, like this one. All you need is an extra keyboard, unless you complete most of your work using your mouse, then you should be fine.

The great thing about this laptop riser is its adjustability which gives you more power to decide how high up want to lift it. It also happens to keep your laptop safe from spills and gives you more room to copy down notes on your meetings, rather than awkwardly make do with the space beside you.

Where to buy: Amazon ($38.99) | eBay ($49.92)

Ergotron LX Single Monitor Arm

If your desk doesn’t have a lot of space, or you’d like to create some more room, a monitor arm is an excellent solution.

A monitor arm clamps onto the edge of your desk and is fixed to your secondary screen. The result is a display that hovers over your desk and can be moved to the side or re-adjusted to your liking. Not only will you have more space for taking notes or completing activities such as building LEGO, but you can also easily share your screen with others and bring it as close to your face as you like.

Before taking the plunge, double check how heavy your monitor is since this arm can only support a screen that weighs up to 11.3kg. You’ll also want to double check whether your monitor has a detachable stand since it might look a little silly to see it dangling mid-air.

Where to buy: Amazon ($239) | Mwave ($239)

VIVO Dual Monitor Arm

Two screens are better than one. Rather than double the cost and buy two separate monitor arms, just grab this VIVO dual monitor riser and mount two at a time.

This one comes in a bunch of different heights and even features cable management clips to keep any pesky cords neat and out of the way.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59.99) | eBay ($72.99)