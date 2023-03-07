You’d Be a Sucker to Miss This Vacuum Sale, With up to 40% Off Miele Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Miele is one of those well-known vacuum cleaner brands that gets swept under the rug thanks to Dyson‘s cult following. So, if you’re looking to try something different, we’ve found three deals that might catch your attention.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Miele is another high-end vacuum cleaner brand, with prices and suctioning capabilities that are very similar to Dyson. It’s a great alternative if you’re interested in moving away from Dyson, or upgrading to a different brand.

While Miele typically specialises in corded, bagged vacuum cleaners, Dyson is more well-known for dominating the stick vacuum space. But Miele’s range of stick vacuums tend to sport a larger dust bin capacity albeit with a heavier build in comparison.

If you head on over to Amazon Australia right now, you’ll be able to save up to 40% off select vacuum cleaners from Miele’s excellent range.

But if you’re not quite sure which is the right one for you, don’t worry because we’ve taken the liberty to break it down for you below.

What Miele vacuum cleaners are on sale?

The first Miele on sale is the HX1, which acts as a 3-in-1 upright, stick and handheld vacuum cleaner. Whether you need to suck up all the sand from your car, or one that can slide between the gap under your bed, the HX1 offers plenty of flexibility.

While most might not notice the difference between a stick and upright vacuum, the most notable variation is in the placement of its dust bin. You see, upright vacuum cleaners tend to have the dust bin in the centre of its body, which adds more weight to the cleaning head and thus allows your vacuum cleaner to suck deeper into your carpet. Stick vacuums typically have the dust bins at the top of the vacuum, under the handle. This makes it easier to wheel around your home and empty it once it’s full.

Aside from its useful 3-in-1 capability, it also allows up to 60 minutes run time, a maintenance-free hygiene filter and a wide electrobrush which adapts to different kinds of flooring. You can even swap out its battery for a spare if the 60 minutes don’t cut it for you and your household.

Most of the customer reviews we’ve read about on this Miele say that it has incredible suctioning prowess, it’s quiet and that it’s made from high-quality materials that feel good to grip.

You can grab this Miele vacuum for $749 with coupon (down from $999) here.

Next up is the Miele Boost CX1, which is a bagless vacuum with powerful suctioning capabilities. And yet, according to Miele itself, this vacuum cleaner is so compact that it’s no larger than an open magazine.

As we touched on earlier, while barrel vacuums aren’t as awkward to cart around, they can be quite heavy and hard to drag around. Fortunately, this bagless Miele vacuum is very lightweight and it also happens to be extra manoeuvrable, so it’s easy to tug after you as you clean.

But the real showstopper is its vortex-like technology that creates what’s described as an “airflow velocity” inside of its canister at speeds over 100km/hr. This feature allows the vacuum to separate the dust and dirt from any allergens you’ve collected. The allergens are then captured in the hygiene filtration process, so you and your household will suffer less from watery eyes and itchy noses.

Shop the Miele Boost CX1 vacuum cleaner here for $345.80 (down from $499).

If you want a more budget-friendly option, the Miele Classic C1 is now down to just $249. This is a simple, no-frills option with three different cleaning heads, capable of helping you get to those hard-to-reach places.

The Miele Classic also sports a HEPA AirClean Filter to aid those with household-related allergies by eliminating dust or pet hair from their home.

The Miele Classic C1 vacuum is available here for $249 (down from $419).