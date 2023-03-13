Michelle Yeoh Gets a Historic Oscars Win for Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh has continued her incredible awards season streak by making waves at the 95th Academy Awards, winning Best Actress for her performance as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh is the first woman to identify as Asian — previous Oscar winners Merle Oberon (in 1936) and Vivien Leigh (1939 and 1951) both hid their ancestry and never openly identified as Asian — to win the award in the near-century of Oscars events.

It’s the apex of an awards season that has seen Yeoh and her Everything Everywhere All a Once co-stars practically sweep the proceedings, with Yeoh herself scoring Best Actress wins at the SAG awards, Golden Globes, and many, many more. In other wins for the film tonight, Ke Huy Quan took the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn as Evelyn’s husband Waymond, Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Actress in a Supporting Role (in a category that also saw Stephanie Hsu nominated for EEAAO) and director duo the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — took home Best Director, as well as the Best Original Screenplay.

Head over here to check out our recap of everything we’ve published on Everything Everywhere All at Once and here to get up to speed on all of the Oscars 2023 winners.

While you’re here, why not check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to what’s streaming this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge and more. We’ve also got one for all the good movies coming out in 2023 if that’s more your thing.